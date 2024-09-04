Dataflos (aka Blockfenders) Team Finds an Exit by Joining Lirik

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dataflos (aka Blockfenders) team, led by Niranjan Ingale and Viraj Phanse, has joined Lirik, Inc., a California-based provider of Salesforce, Netsuite, and data services with a presence in the US, Canada, Japan, and India. The Blockfenders team has successfully developed an enterprise-grade, AI-driven data orchestration Platform as a Service (PaaS), addressing a critical business challenge faced by Chief Data Officers (CDOs) and Chief Information Officers (CIOs): building secure and manageable data pipelines without exceeding analytics budgets.With their innovative solution, this team has demonstrated a deep understanding of the complexities and constraints involved in modern data management and analytics. Their platform offers a scalable, cost-effective way to streamline data orchestration, ensuring that businesses can focus on deriving valuable insights from their data without compromising on security or overspending.As part of Lirik, this talented team will now focus on helping customers succeed in their AI pursuits by laying a robust data engineering foundation. With the rise of AI and machine learning, having a reliable, efficient, and secure data infrastructure is more critical than ever. With these additional capabilities, the Blockfenders team will help Lirik maximize the value of data, ultimately driving AI-driven innovation."We are thrilled to welcome the Blockfenders team to Lirik," said Anand Ghalsasi, CEO of Lirik. "Together, our data engineering capabilities will play a vital role in helping clients navigate the complexities of the AI landscape. We are now poised to accelerate innovation and unlock the full potential of data."About Lirik:Lirik, Inc. is a California-based technology services company specializing in Salesforce, Netsuite, and data solutions, with a team of over 300 professionals and a market presence in the US, Canada, India, and Japan.About Dataflos (aka Blockfenders):Dataflos (aka Blockfenders) is a venture-backed, cross-border startup building an AI-driven modern data orchestration platform as a service, with offices in Palo Alto, USA, and Pune, India.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.