Global Swine Feed Probiotic Yeast Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The swine feed probiotic yeast market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.4 billion in 2023 to $1.48 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to scientific validation of benefits, industry adoption, and success stories, shift away from antibiotic growth promoters, research on gut health in swine, and awareness of feed efficiency.

The swine feed probiotic yeast market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $1.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to research and development investments, market expansion in emerging economies, demand for natural feed additives, expansion in swine production, focus on animal welfare and health.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9305&type=smp

Growth in livestock consumption is expected to propel the growth of the swine feed probiotic yeast market going forward. Livestock refers to farm animals with the exception of poultry such as cattle, sheep, pigs, goats, horses, donkeys, mules and other animals. Swine feed probiotic yeast is used to improve pig gut intestinal health by lowering pathogen loads and boosting their immune systems which lower the need to use antibiotics in swine feed which mitigates antimicrobial resistance and makes consumption of pork meat safer for the public.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/swine-feed-probiotic-yeast-global-market-report

Key players in the swine feed probiotic yeast market include Chr. Hansen A/S, Koninklijke DSM N V, Archer Daniels Midland, Alltech, Kemin Industries Inc., Biorigin, Cargill Incorporated, Nutreco N V.

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the swine feed probiotic yeast market. Major companies operating in the swine feed probiotic yeast market are focusing on improving feed use efficiency on the probiotic yeast they are offering for swine feed.

1) By Product Type: Live, Spent, Yeast Derivatives

2) By Genus: Saccharomyces Spp., Kluyveromyces Spp., Other Genuses

3) By Form: Dry, Instant, Fresh

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the swine feed probiotic yeast market in 2023. The regions covered in the swine feed probiotic yeast market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Swine feed probiotic yeast refers to living microorganisms that improve the swine's health by altering the gut microbiota which is used as feed additives for pigs. Swine feed probiotic yeast is used in pig feed to enhance pig performance and feed effectiveness while lowering the environmental impact of pig farming.

