Siapu seeks closer partnership with Siapu

The Premier of Makira Ulawa Province (MUP), Hon. Stanley Siapu on Monday met with the Lord Mayor of Honiara City Council (HCC), Councilor Edward Siapu to discuss closer working relations between the Province and the Council.

Related by closer blood ties, Hon. Stanley Siapu led a delegation to Honiara to discuss and to learn from the Honiara City Council’s service delivery mechanisms and urban policy initiatives.

One of the topics discussed was HCC’s establishment of Sister Relationships with Cities and Provinces overseas, which Makira Ulawa Province could learn from.

The meeting will help the People’s Alliance for Change Reform & Advancement (PACRA) under the leadership of Premier Siapu to develop its policy plans and strategies for the Province, particularly, in service delivery.

The Lord Mayor, Edward Siapu acknowledged the Premier and his delegation and also shared the Council’s experiences, and assured the Premier of the Council’s interest in supporting Makira Ulawa Province in its service delivery programs by sharing experiences.

The Makira Ulawa delegation also held meetings with Government Ministries and agencies this week including the Policy, Monitoring, and Evaluation Unit (PIMEU) of the Prime Minister’s Office.

