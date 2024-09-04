Commissioner Mangau attend 51st PICP conference in Tonga

The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau attended the 51st Pacific Islands Chief of Police (PICP) Conference in Tonga.

The PICP Conference officially opened with a theme, “Our Blue Pacific on the Global Stage” at Fa’onelua Conference Center in Nuku’alofa on 2 September 2024. The theme reflects the commitment of the Pacific police leaders to address key regional policing priorities.

The PICP began with a service at the Free Wesleyan Church followed by a luncheon at the Police Academy in Longolongo. The Crown Prince of Tonga is also attending the service and opening program of the PICP conference.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau said, “RSIPF Women’s Advisory Network (WAN) representatives are also part of this regional conference. This year 2024 we mark the 28th anniversary of the WAN.”

Commissioner Mangau said, “The first WAN meeting was held in 2004 in Nuku’alofa, Tonga, with nine countries present. Now we have returned to Nuku’alofa, with 22 countries present which is a great achievement.”

Mr. Mangau said, “The role of the WAN is to foster the contribution of women in policing, provide timely and effective advice to the Chiefs of Police in relation to issues impacting on women in policing.”

The police chief said, “We will focus on how we unite our work to advance policing for women and we reflect on the changes within our police across the region over the past 20 years and recognise the work and dedication of people who bring us to this far. This is also time for us to think about our contribution to the long-term goals and how we work collectively for those shared goals.”

The conference will explore strategies to ensure the Pacific remains a safe and secure region, reflecting the Police dedication to the well-being of their communities and their place on the global stage.

Historically, PICP was previously known as the South Pacific Chiefs of Police Conference (SPCPC) which was founded in Fiji where Seven Pacific Island countries were represented.

In April 2005, the SPCPC formally changed its title to the PICP. There are currently 22 member countries of more than 75,000 serving police officers.

This event brings together Chiefs of Police and Commissioners from across the Pacific region and will run throughout the week, ending on Friday, 6 September 2024.

//End//

PICP Chiefs and Commissioners pose for a group photo

PICP Team

Second from right RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau witnessed the cutting of the Wan cake.

WAN Group photo