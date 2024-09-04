Port of San Luis CBP Officers Foil Child Smuggling Attempt

San Luis, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Area Port of San Luis uncovered an alleged child smuggling attempt involving two minors and arrested a woman in connection with the failed attempt.

On August 29, 2024, at approximately 11:30 p.m., CBP officers assigned to the San Luis Port of Entry encountered a 28-year-old female U.S. citizen driving a 2007 Nissan Sentra who presented U.S. birth certificates for the two minor children in her vehicle. Officers referred the travelers to secondary for further inspection.

During the examination, the woman stated to CBP officers that the children were family members. However, officers soon discovered there was no family relationship between the woman and the two minors, ages eleven (11) and eight (8). The birth certificates, while legitimate, did not belong to the children. The minors were Mexican citizens and did not possess valid entry documents.

The children indicated to CBP officers that they did were given sleep sedatives prior to the attempted crossing in effort to assist in evading detection.

“Our CBP officers prevented this child smuggling attempt utilizing their experience and inspectional skills,” said Chris Leon, Area Port Director for San Luis. “CBP remains committed to upholding our U.S. immigration laws.”

CBP officers arrested the woman for alleged violation of U.S. immigration law and seized the vehicle.

Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

