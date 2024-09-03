Two speed bumps to be installed on Keawa Place in Hāna

Main, News Posted on Sep 3, 2024 in Highways News

HĀNA, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides this notice that two speed bumps will be installed on Keawa Place, between Hāna Highway (Route 360) and Uakea Road, in Hāna, to address the community’s concerns of speeding in the area.

Installation is expected to occur the week of Sept. 16. More details will be provided when the work is scheduled.

The speed limit in the area is 20 mph. The speed bump will extend across the travel way and have a rounded top, versus a flat top typical of speed tables. Speed bumps are generally located on residential streets or other low-speed roads and force motorists to slow down to a safe speed.

HDOT is installing traffic calming devices, including raised crosswalks, speed tables and speed humps to promote pedestrian safety by providing drivers a physical reminder to reduce their speed as they enter residential and school areas.

