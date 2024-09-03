Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,146 in the last 365 days.

Governor Cooper Announces District Attorney Appointment

NORTH CAROLINA, September 3 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced the appointment of Rebecca Zimmer Donaldson as District Attorney to replace retiring District Attorney Ben David in Prosecutorial District 6, serving New Hanover and Pender counties.

“Rebecca is a talented, diligent attorney and prosecutor with years of experience under her belt serving the people of New Hanover and Pender Counties,” said Governor Cooper. “I’m grateful for her commitment to serving our state and I’m confident she’ll continue to serve her community with distinction as District Attorney. I am deeply grateful for Ben David’s many years of outstanding service to the people of North Carolina as District Attorney.”

Currently, Donaldson serves as an Assistant District Attorney for New Hanover and Pender counties. Previously, she worked as an Assistant District Attorney in New York’s Kings County District Attorney’s Office. She received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Miami and her Juris Doctorate from American University Washington College of Law.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Cooper Announces District Attorney Appointment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more