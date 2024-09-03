Governor Cooper Announces District Attorney Appointment

NORTH CAROLINA, September 3 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced the appointment of Rebecca Zimmer Donaldson as District Attorney to replace retiring District Attorney Ben David in Prosecutorial District 6, serving New Hanover and Pender counties.

“Rebecca is a talented, diligent attorney and prosecutor with years of experience under her belt serving the people of New Hanover and Pender Counties,” said Governor Cooper. “I’m grateful for her commitment to serving our state and I’m confident she’ll continue to serve her community with distinction as District Attorney. I am deeply grateful for Ben David’s many years of outstanding service to the people of North Carolina as District Attorney.”

Currently, Donaldson serves as an Assistant District Attorney for New Hanover and Pender counties. Previously, she worked as an Assistant District Attorney in New York’s Kings County District Attorney’s Office. She received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Miami and her Juris Doctorate from American University Washington College of Law.

###