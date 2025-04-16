Canadian Manufacturer to Invest $9.3 Million in High Point for First U.S. Manufacturing Operation

NORTH CAROLINA, April 16 - Today, Governor Josh Stein announced that Opsun Corporation, a manufacturer of structures for solar panels, will create 20 new jobs in Guilford County. The company will invest $9.3 million to build its first United States production facility in High Point.

“This announcement is yet another illustration of how much companies want to do business in North Carolina,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Our skilled workforce, commitment to sustainability, and convenient East Coast location continues to attract global manufacturers like Opsun Corporation. I am proud of North Carolina’s continued commitment to our clean energy economy, and I am excited to welcome Opsun to our state.”

Headquartered in Quebec City, Opsun Corporation designs and manufactures aluminum solar panel mounting structures for commercial, industrial, and residential markets. These high-quality mounts are engineered for durability, renewability, and energy optimization. As a third manufacturing site, Opsun’s new facility will increase efficiency, add more warehouse space, and triple the footprint of the current operations.

“We’re thrilled to open our first US-base factory in such a booming economic and strategic center” said François Gilles-Gagnon, President of Opsun Corporation. “This new facility will be a key to Opsun’s growth in the USA, and together with our North Carolina workforce and local suppliers, we will help drive the growth of solar installations across the state and throughout the United States. Opsun always sourced all components in North America and this new U.S. facility reinforces our commitment for domestically made, high performance solar mounting systems.”

“In addition to our manufacturing workforce of nearly 470,000 North Carolinians, our state is within a day’s drive of 170 million people,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “As the fourth largest state for installed solar energy capacity, Opsun is a great addition to North Carolina’s clean energy supply chain and we’re confident that they will be in great company in Guilford County.”

While wages vary by position, the annual average salary for the new positions will be $63,015, exceeding Guilford County’s average of $60,195. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $1.2 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $40,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help the company locate in North Carolina. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“These new jobs are a great addition to Guilford County and the entire state of North Carolina,” said N.C. Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger. “The manufacturing workforce and accessible talent in the region are second to none, and we know Opsun will have a prosperous future here.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, NC Carolina Core, Guilford Technical Community College, GuilfordWorks, Guilford County, Guilford County Economic Development Alliance, City of High Point, and Greensboro Chamber.