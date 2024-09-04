Live Work Shop Play Soars in Popularity as Joe Mullins’ Audience & Sponsor Base Grows

Joe Mullins Host of Live Work Shop Play

FLAGLER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Live, Work, Shop, Play in Florida”, the popular radio show and podcast hosted by Joe Mullins , has experienced a significant surge in listeners and followers throughout Florida. The show's engaging format, combined with Mullins' insightful commentary on a wide range of topics, has resonated with audiences across the Southeast."We are thrilled to see the incredible growth of ‘Live, Work, Shop, Play’," said Joe Mullins, host of the show. "The support we've received from our listeners and sponsors has been overwhelming. It's a testament to the power of radio and the value of quality content."As the show's popularity continues to climb, ad buys on “Live, Work, Shop, Play” have become highly sought after by advertisers. Recognizing the show's influence and reach, numerous businesses and organizations have stepped forward to sponsor the program. These sponsors are drawn to the unique opportunity to connect with a dedicated and engaged audience.“Live, Work, Shop, Play” offers a fresh perspective on current events, lifestyle trends, and local news. Mullins' ability to connect with his audience on a personal level has made the show a must-listen for many in Florida and Georgia.Stats• Hundreds of thousands of listeners in Jacksonville, Flagler, Daytona, Orlando, & Tampa weekly and podcasted all over the world.• Facebook page has reached 353K accounts since Jan 2023.• Content interactions are up 800.5% in last 90 days.• Video content was viewed for a total of 2 days and 9 hours in last 90 days.For more information about Live Work Shop Play, click here About Joe MullinsJoe Mullins is a trusted and well-known radio show / podcast host and founder of The Mullins Companies. Joe Mullins is a visionary entrepreneur and the driving force behind the radio show, “Live, Work, Shop, Play in Florida.” With a passion for real estate, sports, and entertainment, his show offers engaging content that inspires listeners and moves the needle for his show’s sponsors and advertisers. Learn more.

