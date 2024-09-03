Asset Recovery Scam Involving Unauthorized Use of DFPI Logo

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received information about scammers fraudulently claiming to be from the “Department of Financial Protection and Innovation” and using the same letterhead and logo of the DFPI.

The imposters appear to be targeting victims outside the United States through emails. They claim to be part of the DFPI’s “Global Anti-Scam Unit” and the “DFPI Global Fraud Unit.” The emails also refer to “DFPI Digital Forensics Experts.” The imposters claim that they can assist in recovering “lost funds and assets.” The imposters also appear to be asking for personal information from victims, include information about accounts.

Although the DFPI does try to help victims of fraud, it does not have a “Global Fraud Unit” or a “Global Anti-Scam Unit,” and it does not have “Digital Forensic Experts” that can help you recover money lost to fraud.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services, especially if they ask you to pay fees upfront before delivering a product or service or ask you to provide personal information including account information. To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, or to submit a complaint, consumers should go to the DFPI website at dfpi.ca.gov/consumers/ or call 1-866-275-2677.