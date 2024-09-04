Europa Biosite to Distribute Micronbrane Medical’s mNGS Technologies Across Europe

mNGS assay from Micronbrane Medical available in Europe

Agreement introduces Micronbrane Medical’s PaRTI-Seq™ mNGS assay to European labs, enhancing infectious disease research, diagnosis and surveillance.

Through Europa BioSite, Europe now has greater access to Micronbrane Medical’s cost-effective mNGS solutions for critical infectious disease research, diagnosis and surveillance.” — Dr. Mengchu Wu

ZHUBEI CITY, HSINGCHU, TAIWAN, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micronbrane Medical, a pioneering force in Metagenomic Next-Generation Sequencing (mNGS), today announced a distribution agreement with Europa Biosite, one of the largest distributors of life science products within Europe. The agreement enhances the capabilities of European researchers and clinical laboratories in combating infectious diseases through the adoption of Micronbrane Medical’s innovative mNGS assay.

The landscape of infectious diseases in Europe is increasingly challenging, marked by rising concerns over antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and the emergence of novel pathogens and the reemergence of communicable diseases such as tuberculosis and measles. European countries are responding by bolstering surveillance, implementing AMR stewardship programs, and adopting digital health innovations for improved disease tracking.

Additionally, climate change is expanding the range of vector-borne diseases like West Nile virus, further complicating public health efforts. The need for advanced diagnostic and surveillance methods has never been more critical.

“Our strategic emphasis is to systematically remove the barriers to ubiquitous mNGS use to improve human health,” said Dr. Mengchu Wu, CEO, co-founder, and chairwoman of Micronbrane Medical. “Our assay, Pathogen Real-Time Identification by sequencing, or PaRTI-Seq™, delivers cost-effective, comprehensive results in less than 24 hours, facilitating more comprehensive research, accurate diagnostics and tracking of all kinds of infectious diseases.”

PaRTI-Seq integrates a novel Zwitterionic host depletion filter and utilizes mNGS-grade reagents to reduce workflow contamination. It is specifically designed to accommodate low biomass samples, with a library kit capable of constructing libraries from as little as 10 picograms of DNA input. The assay also includes a specialized bioinformatic pipeline, streamlining the diagnostic process from start to finish.

“Micronbrane Medical shares our values of quality, innovation, and service,” said Martijn Blommaart, Director of Supplier Development at Europa Biosite. “We are pleased to support our customers in research and clinical laboratories in transitioning to mNGS with Micronbrane Medical’s innovative and cost-effective products.”

PaRTI-Seq™ has been validated for use with a variety of liquid biopsy samples and is already providing diagnoses as a laboratory-developed test in clinical laboratories globally. With this distribution agreement, European labs now have access to an end-to-end solution that simplifies the transition to mNGS, accelerating the adoption of precision medicine in microbiology.

