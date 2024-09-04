Weather 20/20 Leads with Most Accurate Hurricane Season Predictions for Third Consecutive Year

Weather 20/20 2024 Hurricane Season Predictions - Forecast Made March 3, 2024 vs. Average Totals

Weather 20/20 leads in accurate hurricane season predictions for the third year, leveraging its LRC methodology to outperform major forecasters with precision.

Our accurate predictions are not coincidental but are based on the solid foundations of the LRC, which observed early signs of a milder hurricane season as far back as November 2023.” — Gary Lezak, CEO Weather 20/20

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- While the meteorological community braces for an inaccurate hurricane season prediction from most sources, Weather 20/20 stands apart, marking the third consecutive year of leading predictions in the meteorological community. Utilizing its innovative and patent pending Lezak Recurring Cycle (LRC) methodology, Weather 20/20 has consistently outperformed forecasts from universities, government agencies, and private meteorological firms.Dominating Seasonal Forecasting with PrecisionThis year’s Atlantic hurricane season has left many experts puzzled, with major forecasters predicting a highly active season. The University of Pennsylvania forecasted 27-39 named storms, Weather Bell expected 25-30, and Colorado State University predicted 20-27, as shown on the Barcelona Supercomputing Center site, which tracks these seasonal predictions. In contrast, Weather 20/20’s forecast of 14-19 named storms has proven more aligned with the season’s slow first half.To date, there have been only five named storms, two below the average, yet still within the range predicted by Weather 20/20. In contrast, the forecasts of the 25 other organizations are resembling the efforts of a confused quarterback for a disorganized team—scrambling under pressure and nearing mathematical elimination for the 2024 season.The Scientific Reasons for The Lower Number of Named StormsGary Lezak, Founder & CEO of Weather 20/20 explains, “Our accurate predictions are not coincidental but are based on the solid foundations of the LRC, which observed early signs of a milder hurricane season as far back as November 2023. Moreover, while other forecasting models heavily relied on an expected shift from El Niño to La Niña – which did not materialize as anticipated – our forecasts were grounded in the consistent pattern of the LRC.”Endorsements from the FieldChris Huggins, Operation Manager for Operation BBQ Relief, attests to the precision of Weather 20/20’s forecasts: “We have relied on their incredibly accurate predictions for over five years, which have consistently allowed us ample time, weeks to prepare for disaster relief efforts.”Predicting Where & When Significant Weather Events Will OccurWeather 20/20’s expertise extends beyond seasonal forecasting to precise predictions of specific weather disasters. The accuracy was highlighted earlier this season with Hurricanes Debby, Beryl, and Ernesto, and historically with major hurricane disasters like Harvey and Ida. “Our forecasts provide up to 91% accuracy in predicting severe weather events, offering vital insights that significantly enhance preparedness and response strategies, and help businesses make profitable supply, demand, and staffing decisions,” states Lezak.Introducing the Global Predictor AppExpanding on this success, Weather 20/20 has launched the Global Predictor app, available in app stores. This tool offers detailed six-month forecasts globally, ideal for planning everything from sports events to weddings. The Pro version, available for just $5.99, offers full access to get highs, lows, rain and snow predictions for any weather concerns you may have.Anticipating the Remainder of Hurricane SeasonAs the peak of the hurricane season approaches, Weather 20/20 is diligently monitoring potential developments, ready to provide critical updates and insights. "We encourage everyone, from government officials to private citizens, to leverage our forecasts to enhance their weather readiness and strategic planning, not just reacting to the whim of the flawed model’s other sources use, but to allow us to provide the weeks to months in advance confidence of potential significant weather events," concludes Lezak.For more detailed insights and to explore Weather 20/20’s services, visit Weather 20/20’s website.About Weather 20/20Founded by veteran meteorologist Gary Lezak, Weather 20/20 has been at the forefront of weather prediction technology for the past two decades. Utilizing the proprietary LRC, the company provides advanced forecasting services that support a wide range of industries, including agriculture, insurance, and emergency management.

