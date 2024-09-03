WhiteSands Treatment Celebrates Fifth Consecutive Recognition on Newsweek’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers List

Fort Myers, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Myers, Florida -

The team at WhiteSands Treatment is proud to announce its fifth consecutive recognition on Newsweek's prestigious list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers. This consistent acknowledgment underscores WhiteSands' unwavering commitment to excellence in addiction treatment and recovery services.

For the past five years, WhiteSands Treatment has been a beacon of hope and healing for those struggling with addiction. The annual Newsweek list, which evaluates treatment centers across the country based on quality of service, reputation, and accreditation, has consistently highlighted WhiteSands for its outstanding care and success rates.

"We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek for the fifth consecutive year," said Garry Jonas, CEO of WhiteSands Treatment. "This accolade is a testament to our dedicated staff and their commitment to providing the highest quality of care to our patients. Our focus has always been on individualized treatment plans that address the unique needs of each patient, and this recognition reaffirms that we are making a significant impact."

WhiteSands Treatment offers a comprehensive range of services designed to support people throughout their recovery journey. From medically supervised detoxification to residential treatment, outpatient services, and aftercare planning, WhiteSands ensures that each patient receives tailored care that addresses their specific circumstances and goals.

One of the key factors contributing to WhiteSands' success is its holistic approach to treatment. By integrating evidence-based therapies with holistic practices such as yoga, meditation, and nutritional counseling, WhiteSands Treatment addresses not only the physical aspects of addiction but also the mental, emotional, and spiritual components.

The cornerstone of WhiteSands' philosophy is its patient-centered approach and focus on creating a supportive and nurturing environment where patients feel safe and empowered to embark on their recovery journey. This approach is reflected in the numerous positive testimonials from former patients.

Ashley, a former patient, shared her experience, writing, "WhiteSands saved my life. The staff genuinely cared about my well-being and supported me every step of the way. The comprehensive treatment program addressed all aspects of my addiction, and I left with the tools and confidence to maintain my sobriety."

The success of WhiteSands Treatment can be attributed to its team of highly qualified and compassionate professionals. The staff includes board-certified physicians, licensed therapists, and experienced support staff who work collaboratively to provide the best possible care for patients.

"Our team is our greatest asset," said Jonas. "Their dedication, expertise, and compassion make all the difference in the lives of our patients. We invest in ongoing training and professional development to ensure that our staff is equipped with the latest knowledge and skills in addiction treatment."

WhiteSands Treatment boasts state-of-the-art facilities across Florida designed to enhance the treatment experience. The centers are equipped with modern amenities and provide a comfortable, serene environment conducive to healing and recovery. Patients have access to private rooms, recreational activities, and wellness programs that promote overall well-being.

As WhiteSands Treatment celebrates this milestone, the organization remains committed to its mission of providing exceptional addiction treatment services. The recognition by Newsweek serves as both an honor and a motivator to continue striving for excellence.

"We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved, but we are not resting on our laurels," Jonas stated. "We will continue to innovate, improve, and expand our services to meet the evolving needs of our patients and the community."

WhiteSands Treatment is a leading addiction treatment provider with locations throughout Florida. The center offers a full continuum of care, including detoxification, residential treatment, outpatient services, and aftercare planning. With a patient-centered approach and a commitment to excellence, WhiteSands has helped thousands of individuals achieve lasting recovery.

