Gonzaga Moves Up in the Princeton Review 2025 Rankings

Among the myriad efforts by publications to rate, rank and otherwise sort through America’s colleges and universities to help prospective students find their best path into higher education, the annual Princeton Review list stands out because it’s based solely on surveys completed by students attending the schools.

Gonzaga University once again lands among the 15 percent of U.S. higher education institutions included in this year’s Princeton Review “Best Colleges for 2025” rankings, and also moved up in several categories dedicated to academics and student life. Roughly 168,000 students were surveyed, and GU students made their voices heard across the new edition of Princeton Review.

“Gonzaga University celebrates the Princeton Review 2025 Rankings which recognizes that Zags are all in,” said Julie McCulloh, Gonzaga’s vice provost for enrollment management.

“Whether engaged in robust discussion with faculty in the classroom, participating in an internship or service project, writing for the Bulletin, dancing in the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, or seeking a championship t-shirt in intramurals, Gonzaga students are working hard and playing hard!”

Gonzaga found itself ranked in the same categories as last year, but moved up in every single area. Except, of course, for the category in which Gonzaga found itself tops in the nation once again, as the No. 1 university where “Students Love Their School Teams.”

Among “Students Who Study the Most,” Gonzaga advanced to No. 24 after landing at No. 25 a year ago. The Gonzaga Bulletin is No. 15 among “Best College Newspapers,” (up from No. 22), and GU rated No. 13 for “Most Politically Active Students,” compared to No. 23 in the 2024 rankings.

Once again, Gonzaga students showcased that they like to get involved, both when they’re having fun (No. 15 in “Everyone Plays Intramural Sports,” compared to No. 17 last year), and when they’re serving others (No. 13 for “Most Engaged in Community Service,” No. 17 a year ago).

"The colleges that make our book's ranking lists do so entirely as a result of the opinions of their customers — students attending the colleges — who complete our 89-question survey about their school,” said Rob Franek, editor in chief of The Princeton Review. “Our purpose in publishing our rankings remains singular: to help college applicants choose the school best for them.”

The 2025 results are from surveys conducted during 2023-24, and information about the survey, ranking methodology, and basis for each category list can be found here.

Find Princeton Review’s “The Best 390 Colleges 2025” at princetonreview.com.