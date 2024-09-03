Chair-in-Office Ian Borg takes measures to ensure Organizational continuity amidst leadership transition

VALLETTA/VIENNA 03 September 2024 – Today, the OSCE Chair-in-Office, Malta's Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade Ian Borg, informed the 57 participating States that, in the absence of a consensus on the appointment of a new OSCE leadership, he has taken immediate action to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of the Organization during this transitional period.

To ensure the OSCE’s operational integrity and continuity, Minister Borg, under his overall responsibility for executive action and coordination of ongoing OSCE activities, has authorized Ms Catherine Fearon, Director of the OSCE Conflict Prevention Centre and Deputy Head of the OSCE Secretariat, to temporarily assume the essential functions of the OSCE Secretary General as a necessary and remedial response. This arrangement, effective from 4 September 2024, will remain in place until a new Secretary General is appointed, thereby ensuring the uninterrupted management of the OSCE's human, financial, and material resources in the implementation of its mandated activities.

In addition, Minister Borg has offered his full support to the senior officials tasked with maintaining the operational continuity of the three OSCE institutions during this period:

Dr Tea Jaliashvili has been entrusted in her capacity as the First Deputy Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) to ensure the uninterrupted implementation of ODIHR’s mandate until a new Director is appointed.

Ambassador Marek Szczygieł as the Director of the Office of the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities (HCNM), is tasked with ensuring the continuity of the routine functions of his Office until a new High Commissioner is appointed.

Mr Philippe Tremblay, Director of the Office of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media (RFoM), is responsible for maintaining the routine operations of his Office until a new Representative is appointed.

Minister Borg reaffirmed the shared responsibility of all participating States to uphold the OSCE's integrity and operational continuity during this challenging time. The Maltese Chairpersonship of the OSCE remains committed to finding a solution that upholds the core values of multilateralism and ensures a functional and effective OSCE.