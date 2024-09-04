Mobilicom Introduces the 8" Controller Pro, Redefining Tactical Mobile GCS

Mobilicom 8" Controller Pro Tactical Mobile GCS

A Tactical Mobile Ground Control Station that delivers IP65 Ruggedization, Exceptional Performance, and Open Architecture for Enhanced Mission Flexibility

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB)

Mission success depends on having the right tools. With the 8" Controller Pro, we’re providing a rugged, NDAA-compliant solution at a competitive price point for defense and industrial markets.” — Oren Elkayam, CEO of Mobilicom

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB), a global leader in cybersecure solutions for drones and robotics, is excited to announce the release of its new 8" Controller Pro Tactical Mobile Ground Control Station (GCS) at the Commercial UAV Expo. The 8" Controller Pro is designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern defense and commercial missions, offering IP65 ruggedization for durability in extreme environments and full NDAA compliance. This GCS provides a cost-effective solution for operators seeking a versatile and reliable control system.The 8" Controller Pro stands out with its open architecture, allowing operators to configure all buttons and joysticks to their specific software and mission needs. Fully radio-agnostic, this GCS ensures seamless integration with various communication systems and supports a wide range of software, providing unmatched flexibility in controlling drones, payloads, and mission-critical operations. Designed for enhanced situational awareness and operational efficiency, the 8" Controller Pro is a strategic asset that empowers operators to succeed in the most challenging environments.Product Highlights of the 8" Controller Pro:1. 8" High-Resolution, High-Brightness GCS Display: Provides enhanced visibility in bright environments with ample screen real estate, improving situational awareness and enabling quick, accurate decision-making.2. Intel Core i7/i5/i3 Processors: Delivers robust processing power to handle multiple intensive applications without lag, ensuring smooth and efficient operation in time-sensitive missions.3. Radio-Agnostic and SDR-Compatible: Provides flexible communication protocols and compatibility with various radio systems, including Mobilicom's cybersecure cognitive SDRs, maintaining secure and continuous communication in jammed and interfered environments.4. Configurable Controls with Versatile Interfaces: Customizable joysticks, buttons, sliders, and glove-compatible touch screen. Connects to external storage for quick data backups, and external displays via USB or Ethernet.5. Windows 11 Platform: Provides a secure and familiar operating system with broad software compatibility, reducing the learning curve and enabling operators to focus on mission objectives.6. IP65 Ruggedized Design: Built to withstand harsh environments, ensuring the GCS remains operational and reliable in extreme conditions, minimizing the risk of equipment failure during critical moments.7. Ergonomic Design for Tactical Portability: Same high performance as larger models in a more compact form. Optimized for extended use, reducing fatigue, and minimizing error."Mission success depends on having the right tools," said Oren Elkayam, CEO of Mobilicom. "With the 8" Controller Pro, we’re providing a rugged, NDAA-compliant solution at a competitive price point, which is crucial for both defense and industrial markets."The 8" Controller Pro is more than just a Ground Control Station; it's a strategic asset that combines rugged durability, compliance, and cost-effectiveness to elevate operator capabilities in the most demanding missions. With its advanced features, robust performance, and adaptability, it empowers operators to confidently succeed in challenging environments. To discover how the 8" Controller Pro can enhance your mission outcomes and provide a competitive edge, visit www.mobilicom.com or contact us at sales@mobilicom.com.About MobilicomMobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

