Sessions to Hold Hearing on Improper Payments and Fraud in Pandemic Programs

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Government Operations and the Federal Workforce Chairman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) today announced a hearing titled “Where Do We Go From Here? Examining a Path Forward to Assess Agencies’ Efforts to Prevent Improper Payments and Fraud” to obtain an accurate picture of the current anti-fraud and improper payment efforts in federal agencies following billions of dollars in fraudulent and improper payments in COVID-19 relief programs.

“Since day one of this Congress, the Oversight Committee has been rooting out waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in the federal government by conducting meaningful oversight of how the hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars Democrats and the Biden-Harris Administration rushed out the door under the guise of the pandemic was spent and lost to fraud. We owe it to the American people to identify how these losses happened and ensure federal agencies are putting meaningful changes in place so that they never happen again,” said Subcommittee Chairman Sessions.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Where Do We Go From Here? Examining a Path Forward to Assess Agencies’ Efforts to Prevent Improper Payments and Fraud”

DATE: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Orice Williams Brown, Chief Operating Officer, U.S. Government Accountability Office

The Honorable Michael E. Horowitz, Chair, Pandemic Response Accountability Committee

Linda Miller, Co-Founder and Chair, Audient Group LLC

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.