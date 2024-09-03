Shapiro-Davis Administration Announces New $20 Million Main Street Matters Program is Open and Accepting Applications for Funding

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2024-25 bipartisan budget includes the Main Street Matters program to create vibrant downtowns and commercial corridors across the Commonwealth.

Ambridge, PA – Today, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the opening of the new $20 million Main Street Matters program, created by Governor Josh Shapiro to support main streets, downtown business districts, small businesses, and local communities across Pennsylvania.

Included in the Governor’s bipartisan 2024-25 budget, Main Street Matters funding is available for community revitalization efforts in planning, business support, aesthetic improvements, and increased safety and security. Applications for Main Street Matters funding will be accepted through November 15, 2024.

Lt. Gov. Davis and Sec. Siger made the announcement during a visit to the Ambridge Chamber of Commerce and tour of several small businesses in the Beaver County borough.

“Pennsylvania’s downtowns and Main Streets are often windows into our past, but Governor Shapiro and I know they can be economic engines for our future,” said Lt. Gov. Austin Davis. “Our ‘Main Street Matters’ program will invest in rebuilding Pennsylvania’s commercial business districts and revitalizing our communities to become places where businesses can grow and families can thrive.”

DCED is administering the new Main Street Matters program, which builds upon and replaces Keystone Communities. Eligible applicants include counties, cities, boroughs, townships, towns, and home rule municipalities; redevelopment and/or housing authorities; nonprofit organizations including economic development organizations and housing corporations; community development corporations; and business, neighborhood, and downtown improvement districts and authorities.

“The $20 million for the new Main Street Matters program is one of many bold, meaningful investments in the Governor’s bipartisan budget aimed at making Pennsylvania more competitive, growing our economy, and strengthening our communities,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Main Street Matters will make downtowns more vibrant, help businesses thrive, and enable our main streets to achieve their full potential as economic hubs.”

Main Street Matters grants vary in range depending upon the application category. Funding can be used for community planning grants, façade grants, business improvement grants, district development grants, accessible housing grants. For detailed eligibility, program, funding, and application guidelines, visit the Main Street Matters web page.

“Investing in our communities has been a priority for me since being elected,” said State Representative Robert Matzie. “Securing funding for our main streets not only ensures that our existing businesses thrive but also allows our towns to attract new businesses.”

“The Main Street Matters program opens up a great investment opportunity to help strengthen and revitalize the downtown areas of our communities as well as continue to support our small businesses which vastly contribute to our local economy,” said State Senator Elder Vogel, Jr.

“The citizens and business owners of Ambridge are thrilled that Governor Shapiro’s budget prioritized investment in the Commonwealth’s downtown main streets,” said Mayor Tina Iorfido. “When main street thrives, or in our case, Merchant Street, so does our whole community. This is an exciting day for Ambridge and for all of our small towns in Pennsylvania.”

“Research shows that investment in a downtown drives higher area employment, fosters new businesses, increases property values, and spurs of further private investment,” said Helen Kissick, Co-Director, Beaver County Chamber of Commerce. “We are grateful for the investment made by the PA government in Pennsylvania downtowns.”

The 2024-2025 bipartisan budget delivers on the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s key priorities to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically. In addition to Main Street Matters, it includes:

for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program; $20 million in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania; and

in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania; and $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of the Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania.

You can read Pennsylvania’s first economic development strategy in 20 years online. For more information on how the Governor’s proposed budget will create opportunity for all Pennsylvanians, visit Shapiro’s budget website.

