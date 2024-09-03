Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,098 in the last 365 days.

Sun Country Airlines Will Participate at the Morgan Stanley 12th Annual Laguna Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on Thursday, September 12 at 1:25PM PDT.

A link to the live webcast can be found on the Sun Country investor relations website at https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About Sun Country 
Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit https://www.stories.suncountry.com/multimedia.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


Contact:
IR@suncountry.com

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sun Country Airlines Will Participate at the Morgan Stanley 12th Annual Laguna Conference

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more