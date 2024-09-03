Nine Men Charged Following Human Trafficking Investigation in West Tennessee

An undercover operation by special agents with TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, the Jackson Police Department, the 26th Judicial Drug Task Force, and the Office of the 26th Judicial District Attorney General resulted in twelve felony arrests.

Over a two-day period starting August 29th, as part of an undercover operation aimed at addressing human trafficking in the Jackson area, officers placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. As a result, nine men were arrested, charged with Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act, and booked into the Madison County Jail:

*Blake Coulspon (DOB 03/25/1994), Jackson – $25,000 bond.

*Michal Knepp (DOB 10/29/1980), Jackson – $25,000 bond.

*Christopher Virgle (DOB 05/31/1983), Jackson – $25,000 bond.

*Jabbar Franklin (DOB 01/15/1993), Muscle Shoals, AL – $25,000 bond.

*James Brown (DOB 01/13/1978), Jackson – $5,000 bond.

*Rayvione Walker (DOB 12/24/2002), Jackson – $25,000 bond.

*Shane Meeks (DOB 07/01/1970), Michie – $25,000 bond.

*Tevin Williams (DOB 03/10/2002), Jackson – $25,000 bond.

*Angel Felipe (DOB 01/02/1999), Memphis – $25,000 bond.

Three other individuals were arrested on felony charges, including Possession of Meth with Intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture, Possession of Schedule 1 Drugs, and Aggravated Robbery.

Another part of the operation focused on identifying potential victims of human trafficking. As a result of this part of the operation, twelve individuals were encountered. Some had warrants that resulted in arrests, but they were all offered services through a human trafficking victim service organization.

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.