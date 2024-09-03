Total Comfort Solutions Named Lexington, SC Large Business of the Year 2024

Kristi Eidson, General Manager of Total Comfort Solutions' Columbia location, proudly accepts the Large Business of the Year Award for 2023-2024 from the Lexington Chamber of Commerce, alongside Brad McCullar, Project Manager (left), and Mike Branham, Ser

Recognition Highlights Our Commitment to Excellence in Building Performance and Community Impact

Receiving this award is a true honor and a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. We're grateful for the support of the Lexington Chamber and look forward to continued growth and success.” — Rich Sweet, Principal/CFO

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Total Comfort Solutions is proud to announce that it has been named the Large Business of the Year for 2023-2024 by the Lexington Chamber of Commerce. This prestigious recognition reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional building performance solutions and its significant contributions to the local community.“We are honored to receive this award from the Lexington Chamber,” said Kristi Eidson, General Manager of Total Comfort Solutions’ Columbia location. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who continually strive to exceed expectations in everything we do. It’s also a reflection of our company’s deep-rooted values that guide every decision we make.”The Large Business of the Year Award is presented annually to a company that demonstrates outstanding business practices, strong community involvement, and a commitment to innovation. Total Comfort Solutions has excelled in these areas, with a focus on enhancing building performance across a variety of sectors, including industrial, technology, institutional, and office markets.Founded in 1976, Total Comfort Solutions has grown from a small operation into a leading provider of professional services that are instrumental in improving building performance. The company’s comprehensive solutions are designed to optimize operational efficiency, productivity, and sustainability for its diverse clientele. From expert HVAC services to energy-efficient upgrades, Total Comfort Solutions consistently delivers value that extends beyond the immediate needs of its clients.“Our success is built on the foundation of our strong company culture, which emphasizes integrity, innovation, and customer satisfaction,” added Eidson. “We believe that by investing in our people and fostering a collaborative environment, we can achieve remarkable outcomes for our clients and the communities we serve.”Total Comfort Solutions is not only a leader in its industry but also a dedicated community partner. The company actively participates in local initiatives and supports various organizations, including the Be Pro Be Proud SC initiative, which raises awareness about career opportunities in skilled trades, and the TCS Cares and Helping with HVAC programs, which focus on improving the lives of single mothers and the elderly.“Our involvement in the community is a core part of who we are,” said Eidson. “Whether through our partnerships with local schools, our contributions to charitable organizations, or our sustainability efforts, we strive to make a lasting positive impact.”As Total Comfort Solutions looks ahead, the company remains focused on its mission of delivering innovative, sustainable building performance solutions. With nearly five decades of experience, Total Comfort Solutions is well-positioned to continue leading the industry, driving growth, and making meaningful contributions to the community.“Winning this award is a significant milestone, but it’s also a reminder that our work is never done,” said Eidson. “We are excited about the future and are committed to continuing our journey of excellence.”About Total Comfort SolutionsTotal Comfort Solutions is a leader in providing building performance solutions, offering services across the Midlands and beyond. Specializing in HVAC, energy-efficient upgrades, and comprehensive maintenance services, the company is dedicated to enhancing operational efficiency, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.totalcomfortsolutions.com

