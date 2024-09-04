BoomPress Understands the Growing Demand For Native Apps

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BoomPress , a leading content management system, is thrilled to announce how they transformed the content publishing industry by offering their customers the ability to have a custom-branded Native App.In today’s fast-paced world, the demand for fast content on the go with instant access has never been higher, which is why BoomPress developed a solution that aligns itself to both content creators and their audiences.Adam Bertram, CTO of BoomPress, recognized the evolving needs of content creators to be able to manage an efficient workflow, where both creators and audiences can stay connected. He foresaw the demand for the Native App feature to be integrated into BoomPress.BoomPress is designed to be user friendly with a seamless transition between desktop, mobile, and App. This ensures that creators can efficiently manage their content by providing their audience with an optimized experience while maintaining their brand identity throughout.According to Mr. Bertram, “our omni directional approach allows our customers to focus on what they do best –creating content. Whenever creators publish new content, update their site, or make any changes those updates are automatically pushed to the App. This allows our customers more time to focus on content, connect with their community, and build their brand.”The Native App feature is a powerful tool for creators to boost their engagement with their community in real time using In-App notifications. It also provides a great way to improve conversion rates by expanding their audience reach, through maintaining a strong connection and being easily accessible. BoomPress continues to focus on empowering creators with the best tools in the industry at affordable and competitive monthly rates.For more information on the BoomPress platform, visit https://www.boompress.com/ About BoomPress: BoomPress is a revolutionary software platform tailored for content creators, including writers, bloggers, authors, journalists, and artists. The platform eliminates the need for plug-ins and navigates away from the complexity typically found in open-source interfaces. Designed with usability at its core, BoomPress allows content creators to concentrate on generating compelling content for their target audiences while building and nurturing a robust user community.]

