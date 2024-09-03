Full closure of southbound I-405 in Bothell for paving Sept. 6-9

BOTHELL– Travelers should plan for a full closure of southbound Interstate 405 in Bothell from Friday, Sept. 6, to Monday, Sept. 9 as contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation pave the roadway.

This work is part of the overall I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project. The project will extend the dual-express toll lane system on the north end of I-405, improve access to Sound Transit’s Stride bus rapid transit service, address aging infrastructure, correct multiple barriers to fish and add noise walls.

“Our crews have been patching as needed, but much of the pavement on this stretch of I-405 in Bothell has reached the end of its useful life and needs to be replaced,” said Evelyn Pao, WSDOT’s project director. “By fully closing I-405 we are able to get this work done safely and efficiently, providing a smoother ride to drivers when we open the lanes back up to traffic.”

Southbound I-405 in Bothell will be closed from State Route 527 and SR 522 from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9. The following ramps will be closed:

SR 527 southbound on-ramp

Northeast 195th Street/Beardslee Boulevard southbound on- and off-ramps

SR 522 southbound off-ramp

A signed detour will be in place. The detour route cannot accommodate normal I-405 traffic volume, however, so travelers are advised to “know before you go,” travel during off-peak hours or, if possible, delay discretionary travel to help minimize backups.

This work requires dry weather and could be rescheduled if it rains. Schedule updates will be available on the project webpage, WSDOT’s Travel Center map, the WSDOT mobile app and by signing up for King County email updates.