The Myositis Association Announces 2024 International Annual Patient Conference

COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Myositis Association (TMA) is excited to announce its 2024 International Annual Patient Conference: Celebrating Our Connection, set to take place from September 6-8, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. This highly anticipated event is the premier gathering for the myositis community, offering a unique opportunity for patients, care partners, and medical professionals to connect, learn, and support one another.

Event Highlights

• Date and Location: The conference will be held from Friday, September 6, to Sunday, September 8, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland.

• Keynote Speakers: The event features two inspiring keynote addresses. On Friday, Jessica Buchanan will share her story of strength and survival after being kidnapped and held captive for 93 days at the hands of Somali pirates in 2011. On Sunday, Dr. Victoria Shanmugan, MBBS, MRCP, FACR, CCD, Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Office of Autoimmune Disease Research, will discuss advancements in autoimmune disease research, including projects that will impact myositis.

• Educational Sessions: Attendees can participate in breakout sessions by the world’s most distinguished experts on the care and treatment of the different forms of myositis. Presentations will also offer insights into living well with a chronic condition, supporting loved ones who live with myositis, new research and treatments, and much more.

• Networking Opportunities: Perhaps the most valuable benefit of attending this conference will be the chance to meet and connect with others who live with this rare disease. Numerous opportunities for networking include a welcome reception and a special Creative Connections Corner.

• Excursions: New this year, participants can join off-site excursions to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Clinical Center and the Johns Hopkins Myositis Center, as well as a sightseeing tour of historic Baltimore landmarks.

During the Conference, TMA also hosts our third annual Heroes in the Fight Reception and Awards Gala, a celebration of the strength of our patient community and a tribute to the brilliant scientists, dedicated clinicians, selfless volunteers, and generous advocates who advance the cause of myositis science and awareness. This year’s awards include:

• Patient Ambassador Award presented to Karen Alexander, fashion supermodel, mother, hospice volunteer, and dermatomyositis warrior.

• Heroes in Research Award presented to Thomas E. Lloyd, MD, PhD, Chair of Neurology at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas.

• Heroes in Healthcare Award presented to Karolinska University Hospital Myositis Clinic, Stockholm, Sweden. This award will be accepted by Dr. Ingrid Lundberg, Professor of Rheumatology in Solna and Docent at the Karolinska Institutet.

• And new in 2024: Marianne Moyer Myositis Leader Award presented to Donna DeFant, coleader of TMA’s Southwest Florida Keep in Touch Support Group. This award will be accepted by Linda Sabatino.

This conference is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors. TMA extends its heartfelt gratitude to the following:

Diamondback Terrapin Sponsors:

• Octapharma

• Pfizer

Baltimore Oriole Sponsors:

• Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Maryland Blue Crab Sponsors:

• argenx

• Abcuro

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

Chesapeake Bay Retrievers Sponsors:

• Cabaletta Bio

• EMD Serono

• IV Solutions RX

• Priovant Therapeutics

• Myositis Support and Understanding

• Nufactor

• Optum Infusion Pharmacy

• Soleo Health

Additional sponsors include AstraZeneca, CSL Behring, and Pfizer-MyOPath.

Whether you are seeking knowledge, support, or connections, TMA encourages members of the myositis community to attend this exceptional conference. Registration information and conference details can be found at www.myositis.org.

About The Myositis Association:

The Myositis Association is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by myositis through education, support, advocacy, and research. TMA is committed to fostering a sense of community that empowers individuals to live their best life.

For more information and to register, please visit The Myositis Association’s website.

Contact: Linda Kobert, Communications Director, linda@myositis.org, 434-882-2189

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.