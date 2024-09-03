Like father, like son

Sept. 3, 2024

by Ray Pedraza

PHARR — For Daniel Garcia, civil engineering is a family tradition.

Garcia is the director of construction for TxDOT in Pharr, a position which his dad once held for many years.

“Essentially in my capacity, I oversee construction operations for the Pharr District,” Garcia said. “That includes the construction work in our three area offices. That also includes overseeing our district laboratory and that also includes overseeing our pavement section, as well.”

Garcia excels in his role, overseeing $1.5 billion in construction projects. The most rewarding part of the job, he says, is solving problems and working with his team and external partners.

Garcia’s biggest role model is his dad, Rosendo, who retired from the same position in 2010.

“So, my father, he retires as director of construction in 2010 and seven years later I became director of construction” Garcia said. “Not only am I second generation TxDOT but in the Pharr District I’m second-generation director of construction.”

Following in those same footsteps, there is a pride that Garcia finds really hard to describe with words.

His dad's most notable achievements were the reconstruction of the US 83/US 77 expressway, between Mission and Brownsville and the reconstruction of a span of the Queen Isabella Causeway back in 2001. A barge struck the bridge causing a large section to collapse.

“My dad, he really left a great legacy behind,” Garcia said. “He was a man of integrity. He was probably the most hard-working individual I’ve ever met.”

And just as his dad paved the way for a successful career with TxDOT, Garcia just may well be on the way to leaving a legacy of his own.

“Every time I go driving with my daughter Juliana, she’s always pointing out the bridges, she’s always really happy,” he said. “She’ll say, ‘Daddy are you working on that bridge? Are you building that bridge?’ So, she’s showing interest in engineering.”