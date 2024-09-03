Mindset: Open Your Mind to New Possibilities By DR. Ellis Hodge

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Ellis Hodge , esteemed Senior Pastor of Word of Life Fellowship Church in St. Petersburg, Florida, and celebrated community leader, is thrilled to announce the release of his groundbreaking book, Mindset. This inspiring new book offers readers a profound exploration of how adopting a mindset aligned with divine wisdom can transform lives and foster extraordinary leadership.ABOUT THE BOOK:In Mindset: Open Your Mind to New Possibilities, Dr. Hodge delves into the secrets of successful leadership and personal growth through a unique lens—one that integrates spiritual insight with practical applications. Drawing from his extensive experience as a leader in both religious and community spheres, Dr. Hodge provides readers with actionable strategies for developing a mindset that reflects God’s perspective. This approach not only enhances personal effectiveness but also cultivates resilience and consistency amidst life’s challenges.The book presents a compelling argument that the transformation of life begins with the renewing of the mind, as described in the Bible. Dr. Hodge skillfully translates complex spiritual principles into relatable and practical advice, helping readers navigate their personal and professional lives with grace and purpose.Dr. Douglas J. Wingate, President and Founder of Life Christian University, commends Mindset for its impactful message. “The secret to Dr. Hodge's wisdom is developing and maintaining a fixed mindset based on seeing everything the way God does,” says Dr. Wingate. “This book will greatly help many men and women go through the process that the Bible calls the ‘transformation of life, by the renewing of your mind.’ Dr. Hodge’s instructions offer practical applications of God’s Word to familiar life experiences, saving readers from pitfalls and guiding them toward successful and God-centered responses.”ABOUT THE AUTHOR | DR. ELLIS HODGEDr. Ellis Hodge is the Senior Pastor of Word of Life Fellowship Church in St. Petersburg, Florida. With a rich background in military service and corporate leadership, coupled with extensive theological training, Dr. Hodge offers a unique perspective on personal and spiritual growth. His book, Mindset, reflects his commitment to empowering others through the application of divine principles in everyday life.His impressive background includes service in the Air Force and Air Force Reserves, followed by a distinguished career at GTE/Verizon. His academic achievements span from an AA degree from the Community College of the Air Force to multiple Doctor of Divinity degrees. As a devoted pastor and community leader, Dr. Hodge has dedicated his life to guiding others through both spiritual and practical challenges.For more information about Mindset or to schedule an interview with Dr. Ellis Hodge, please contact Mindset: Open Your Mind to New Possibilities Kindle Edition is available on Amazon

