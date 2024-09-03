Mommy Makeover FAQs: Newport Beach Plastic Surgeon Semira Bayati, MD Answers Common Questions

Dr. Semira Bayati, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Orange County, discusses popular Mommy Makeover treatments and answers frequently asked questions.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Dr. Semira Bayati, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Newport Beach , the Mommy Makeover is one of the most requested major cosmetic enhancement options at her practice. The procedure involves a combination of several aesthetic treatments combined into a single customized treatment plan to help women enhance their appearance and renew their self-confidence after experiencing the many physical changes caused by pregnancy and motherhood. Even for women who have not had children, Dr. Bayati says a Mommy Makeover can be tailored to their needs and goals to rejuvenate body areas affected by excess skin and/or fat, signs of age, and other common aesthetic concerns that can occur due to the natural aging process, weight fluctuations, and other factors. Dr. Bayati notes that there are several important and frequently asked questions she receives from women who are considering this procedure, and the answers can often help them determine whether a Mommy Makeover is something they would like to pursue.CandidacyTo start, Dr. Bayati says patients typically ask what a Mommy Makeover can do and whether it may be the right option for their needs. She explains that individuals who are in good general health and are looking to enhance several different areas of their body may be ideal candidates for a Mommy Makeover. Women who have experienced a loss of volume in the breasts and/or breast ptosis (sagging) after pregnancy and breastfeeding, excess skin and loose muscles in the abdomen or torn fascia with a belly button hernia, collections of stubborn excess fat in specific body areas, and uncomfortable changes in vaginal and labial tissues may be good candidates. Many of these concerns can often be caused by pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, and the general physical toll that can be brought on by raising children and the aging process.Dr. Bayati notes that patients will be evaluated for candidacy during an initial consultation. She adds that women considering a Mommy Makeover should understand that these procedures usually require major surgery and general anesthesia. She also recommends that patients wait at least six months after delivering their last child and three months after stopping breastfeeding before undergoing the procedure for optimal results. Furthermore, Dr. Bayati says she typically advises patients to wait until they have completed their families before considering a Mommy Makeover since a future pregnancy can compromise the results and could be risky after an abdominoplasty.Treatment OptionsOnce the patient’s candidacy for a Mommy Makeover has been ascertained, Dr. Bayati says the personalized Mommy Makeover treatment plan can be created. Each treatment will be selected based on the individual’s needs and goals. For instance: many Mommy Makeovers include tummy tuck surgery to tighten and repair abdominal muscles that were stretched during pregnancy and recontour the abdomen for a flatter, firmer look. Dr. Bayati’s patients also commonly add either breast augmentation, breast lift, or both of those treatments to their Mommy Makeover procedure. A breast augmentation can restore breast volume that has been lost following pregnancy and breastfeeding. This can be done with an implant or using the patient’s own fat to augment the volume of the breasts. A breast lift can remove excess breast skin and tighten the remainder to address and improve the sagging appearance, ultimately lifting the breasts to a higher and more youthful projection. Additionally, Dr. Bayati notes that liposuction is a common option included in a Mommy Makeover. This treatment can target excess fat pockets that have remained resistant to standard diet and exercise routines. Liposuction can be performed in the abdomen in some women who do not have enough skin or diastasis of the muscles for abdominoplasty. It can also be performed in the hips, love handles, arms, legs, chest, buttocks, or other areas. Dr. Bayati adds that treatments such as labiaplasty or vaginoplasty are also frequent additions to Mommy Makeovers as they can address tissue changes in intimate areas that have affected both function and appearance.In addition to these particular treatments, Dr. Bayati emphasizes that a Mommy Makeover can be tailored to the individual body type and needs of each patient, as women respond differently to pregnancy and there is not just one combination for every woman. The procedures of choice for each woman in a Mommy Makeover caters to the concerns and goals of that individual. She says all of the options can be discussed during the initial consultation and, together, Dr. Bayati and the patient can determine the appropriate selections.In terms of the Mommy Makeover procedure itself, Dr. Bayati says some patients may be able to have all treatments performed in a single operation. For others, she may recommend a series of staged operations. Ultimately, Dr. Bayati says the decision will be based on the treatment options that have been selected and what offers the safest course of action for each patient.RecoveryDr. Bayati explains that the recovery process is often variable among patients depending on the treatments they have undergone and their unique healing response. With that in mind, she cautions most patients, particularly those who have several major surgeries included in their Mommy Makeover, to plan for about two to three weeks of rest and recovery at home before resuming most of their normal daily activities. Dr. Bayati says she can give patients a more precise idea of recovery expectations once their treatment plan is in place, and detailed post-operative guidelines will be provided so that patients can experience the safest, most expedient recovery possible.Dr. Bayati has successfully performed Mommy Makeovers many times for her patients in Newport Beach. As a mom and a plastic surgeon, she is intimately familiar with the needs of women after the changes associated with childbearing. Ultimately, Dr. Bayati says women who are considering a Mommy Makeover or other types of cosmetic enhancement should be sure they thoroughly research their options and meet with a board-certified, highly-qualified plastic surgeon with whom they feel both confident and comfortable. She notes that Mommy Makeovers are advanced procedures capable of comprehensively restoring a woman’s pre-pregnancy figure. When performed by a compassionate, extensively trained, and skilled plastic surgeon whose top priority is providing safe procedures and customized treatment plans, patients have a much greater chance of achieving natural-looking results that make them feel great about the way they look.About Semira Bayati, MDDr. Semira Bayati is a board-certified plastic surgeon and a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery. She is also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of The Aesthetic Society, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and other prominent medical organizations. Dr. Bayati has been honored several times as a “Physician of Excellence” by the Orange County Medical Association and has been awarded with a “Top Doctor” recognition on RealSelf.com. Her private practice in Newport Beach offers a comprehensive selection of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic enhancement options for both women and men, including procedures capable of recontouring the body, rejuvenating the skin, and addressing numerous common cosmetic conditions and concerns. Dr. Bayati is available for interviews and media appearances upon request.For more information about Dr. Bayati's practice, visit drbayati.com or facebook.com/drbayati.

