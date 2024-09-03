Yoder's Quality Barns Joins ShedHub To Make More Sheds Accessible in Bluffton, IN

Yoder's Quality Barns logo

BLUFFTON, INDIANA, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yoder's Quality Barns, a provider of customizable sheds, garages, and outdoor structures, has joined ShedHub, an online marketplace for sheds and portable buildings. This partnership is intended to expand access to Yoder's products for residents in Bluffton, IN, and surrounding areas.

Yoder's Quality Barns offers a range of outdoor structures, including various styles of sheds such as the Deluxe Barn, Standard Barn, A-Frame Shed, Premium A-Frame Shed, Cottage Shed, and Studio Shed. These structures are available with customizable options that include size, color, roofing, and siding, allowing customers to tailor the structure to their needs. In addition to sheds, Yoder’s also provides garages, both prefab and permanent, as well as carports designed to protect vehicles. The company’s product line extends to specialty buildings like cabins, greenhouses, chicken coops, barns, and playhouses, all of which can be customized with different roofing, siding, flooring materials, windows, doors, lofts, and other utility features.

As part of its service offerings, Yoder's Quality Barns provides comprehensive site preparation, including laser-leveled block settings, ensuring that each structure is built on a solid foundation. The company handles site leveling for sloped properties and offers on-site construction services when buildings are too large to transport or when delivery obstacles exist. Additionally, Yoder's Quality Barns can assist customers with moving or dismantling existing sheds.

Yoder's Quality Barns delivers within a 100-mile radius of Bluffton, IN, offering free delivery for the first 30 miles, with a fee of $4-5 per mile beyond that. The company backs its products with a 10-year warranty when site preparation is provided, covering normal wear from material and workmanship defects. Yoder's also honors material warranties provided by manufacturers, such as LP® SmartSide® and MiraTEC® trim.

To accommodate different customer preferences, Yoder's Quality Barns offers financing and payment options, including rent-to-own plans through Newfound Rentals, which allow customers to lease sheds on a monthly basis with an option to purchase. Financing is also available through RTO National, with fixed payments and fixed APR. Payment methods include cash, check, traditional financing, and PayPal, with a 3% convenience fee for PayPal transactions.

Through the partnership with ShedHub, customers can now explore Yoder's Quality Barns' full range of products and services on the platform. ShedHub’s platform allows users to compare shed styles, customize their buildings, and place orders, simplifying the process of selecting and purchasing outdoor structures from the comfort of their homes.

“We are pleased to welcome Yoder's Quality Barns to ShedHub,” said Jeff Huxmann, CEO and Co-Founder of ShedHub. “This partnership allows customers in the Bluffton area convenient online access to Yoder’s products and services”.

For more information on Yoder's Quality Barns and to explore their products, visit https://shedhub.com/seller-shed-inventory/Yoder's-Quality-Barns/1466.

