Author Chuck Rosenthal's New Novel Inspired by the Romantic Poets

"Awake For Ever in a Sweet Unrest" by Chuck Rosenthal Chuck Rosenthal

This literary ghost story is a search for identity, truth, and love through one young woman's adventures with the ghosts of the Romantic poets.

For such a master tale to appear in such a time as ours is nothing short of a literary miracle.” — Michael Ventura, novelist and screenwriter

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The forthcoming novel from author Chuck Rosenthal asks, "What would you do if you had the chance to meet the most famous Romantic writers and poets and possibly even alter their fates?""Awake For Ever in a Sweet Unrest," scheduled for release on September 5, 2024, from Walton Well Press follows 19-year-old high school dropout Beatriz, who upon taking an internship at Beyond Baroque—the iconic poetry venue in Venice, California where all electronics mysteriously fail—becomes entwined with the spirits of Mary Shelley, John Keats, Percy Bysshe Shelley, and Lord Byron. As Beatriz navigates this liminal space between the 19th century and the present, she experiences the Romantic landscapes of the past, engages in perilous exploits, and discovers the transformative power of poetry, art, and self-expression.Rosenthal, an English professor at Loyola Marymount University was inspired to write this novel while teaching in London in 2011. Undergoing radiation treatment for cancer and unable to sleep well, he would look out at the nighttime cityscape, pour himself a glass of port, and read William Blake. This marked his first serious engagement with Romantic poetry and spawned years of reading these writers in detail. With this novel, he hopes to "recapitulate this level of discovery in the mind of readers, particularly young readers" and make the works of 19th-century Romantic writers more accessible and engaging.In the tradition of "The Turn of the Screw" by Henry James, the book not only invites readers to immerse themselves in the world of Romantic poetry but also encourages a renewed appreciation for the classics. "Awake For Ever in a Sweet Unrest" will resonate with a broad audience, particularly young readers who will find themselves reflected in Beatriz’s journey of self-discovery. It also speaks to those who long to disconnect from the distractions of modern technology and rediscover the enduring value of literature.Critics have praised Rosenthal’s ability to bring historical figures to life with vivid detail and emotional depth. Robert M. Eversz, author of "Zero to the Bone," likens Rosenthal’s storytelling to "a literary catacomb as rich and mysterious as Carlos Ruiz Zafón's 'Cemetery of Forgotten Books.'" Elizabeth McKenzie, author of "Dog of the North," commends the novel as a "gorgeous madness" that delves into the search for truth and beauty in a world of kindred spirits.Rosenthal has written over fourteen novels and has been nominated for The American Library Association Most Notable Book Award, The National Book Award, P.E.N. International Award for Fiction, and the Circle of American Book Critics Award for Fiction for his prior work. He explains, "I've always told my students: you don't write with your head, you write with your hands. It's got to get in you and come out of you.""Awake For Ever in a Sweet Unrest" has been called a deeply intimate journey about the desire for independence and the power of finding our dreams and ourselves through poetry and art. Through its exploration of themes such as destiny, purpose, and the search for identity, the book is perfect for anyone who has ever lost themselves in the magic of a hidden library.ABOUT THE AUTHORChuck Rosenthal is a writer living in Topanga Canyon, California. He is the author of "Awake For Ever in a Sweet Unrest" as well as fourteen other novels and five other books.Published by Walton Well Press on September 5, 2024, "Awake For Ever in a Sweet Unrest" is written by Chuck Rosenthal and follows 19-year-old Beatriz, who, upon discovering a hidden library in Los Angeles, is transported back to 19th-century Europe. There, she encounters literary icons like John Keats and Mary Shelley, embarking on a journey that explores the power of poetry, art, and self-discovery.MEDIA CONTACTTo request a copy of "Awake For Ever in a Sweet Unrest" contact publicist Nanda Dyssou of Coriolis Company.

