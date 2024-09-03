New FTC Data Shows Massive Increase in Losses to Bitcoin ATM Scams

New data from the Federal Trade Commission shows a massive increase in the amount of money consumers report losing to scammers involving Bitcoin ATM machines. Since 2020, the amount consumers reported losing has increased nearly tenfold to over $110 million in 2023.

Bitcoin ATMs are machines that look like a traditional ATM and are often found at convenience stores, gas stations and other high-traffic areas. Instead of distributing cash, they accept cash in exchange for cryptocurrency. Their use by scammers, who urge consumers to deposit cash into them to “protect” their savings, is on the rise.

In a newly released data spotlight, the FTC says that fraud losses to Bitcoin ATMs have topped $65 million in just the first six months of 2024. During this timeframe, consumers over the age of 60 were more than three times as likely as younger adults to report losing money to Bitcoin ATM scams. Across all ages, the median loss reported in the first half of this year was a staggering $10,000.

The majority of scam losses involving Bitcoin ATMs come as a result of government impersonation, business impersonation, and tech support scams. The lies told by scammers vary, but they all create some urgent justification for consumers to take cash out of their bank accounts and put it into a Bitcoin ATM. As soon as consumers scan a QR code provided by scammers at the machine, their cash is deposited straight into the scammers’ crypto account.

The spotlight includes tips for consumers to avoid being drawn into scams like these, including: