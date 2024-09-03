Rosemont Media to Exhibit at Plastic Surgery The Meeting 2024

Rosemont Media, a San Diego marketing firm, will exhibit at 2024’s Plastic Surgery The Meeting, hosted by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) will hold its 93rd annual conference in San Diego. Known as “Plastic Surgery The Meeting,” the event is set to take place from September 26th-29th at the San Diego Convention Center. Each year, the Meeting provides an opportunity for plastic surgeons, students, and other professionals to connect with colleagues and gain insights into the latest trends and technologies shaping the industry. Among the exhibitors in 2024 will be Rosemont Media, a medical digital marketing agency based in San Diego.Established in 2008, Rosemont Media is known for its high-quality plastic surgery website design , social media marketing, and search engine optimization ( SEO ) services. The team – led by CEO Keith Humes – works closely with a variety of plastic surgeons, cosmetic dentists, eye care specialists, and more, designing unique and customized websites and helping clients maintain an optimal online presence.Those attending The Meeting can find Rosemont Media at booth #1242 during exhibiting hours, which are as follows:• Friday, September 27th from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.• Saturday, September 28th from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.• Sunday, September 29th from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.Humes states that he is excited to engage with industry leaders and explore new opportunities to deliver cutting-edge digital marketing solutions for the elite plastic surgeons of ASPS. He and the rest of the Rosemont Media team look forward to engaging in meaningful conversations and showcasing advancements in plastic surgery web design.About Rosemont MediaBased in San Diego, Rosemont Media is a digital marketing firm that offers comprehensive services to plastic surgeons and a plethora of other elective medical professionals. Rosemont Media provides innovative, data-driven solutions designed to enhance online visibility, attract new patients, and build lasting brand authority.To learn more about Rosemont Media, visit rosemontmedia.com and facebook.com/rosemontmedia. Keith Humes is available for interview upon request.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.rosemontmedia.com/surgeons-blog/rosemont-media-to-exhibit-at-plastic-surgery-the-meeting-2024/ ###Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.