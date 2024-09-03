Secretary of State Tre Hargett Encourages Tennesseans to Register to Vote During National Voter Registration Month

September 3, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – To commemorate National Voter Registration Month, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is encouraging all eligible Tennessee residents to register to vote.

“More Tennesseans than ever are registered to vote, but we want all eligible citizens to register and participate in the Nov. 5 State and Federal General Election,” said Secretary Hargett.

National Voter Registration Day is September 17, and the deadline to register and be eligible to cast a ballot in the Nov. 5 State and Federal General Election is 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7.

The fastest way to register, update, or check your registration status is through the free GoVoteTN App or online at GoVoteTN.gov. Voters can also download a paper voter registration application at GoVoteTN.gov.

“We anticipate a robust voter turnout for the presidential election,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “If you have not registered or need to change your address, don’t wait. This will ensure your voice is heard during early voting or on Election Day later this fall.”

Early voting for the Nov. 5 State and Federal General Election begins Oct. 16 and runs through Oct. 31. For more information, visit your trusted source for election information, GoVoteTN.gov , or download the free GoVoteTNApp.

###