NUJ and IFJ statement on arrest of Richard Medhurst

Michelle Stanistreet and Anthony Bellanger have written as general secretaries of the NUJ and IFJ to the Head of UK counter terrorism policing, over the use of anti-terror legislation against journalists.

The National Union of Journalists and International Federation of Journalists have voiced their grave concern on the apparent misuse of anti-terror legislation and consequential undermining of media freedom in the wake of the arrest of NUJ member Richard Medhurst.

In a letter to Matt Jukes, the UK Head of Counter Terrorism Policing, the NUJ and IFJ general secretaries have expressed their grave concern about an apparent crackdown on both journalists and activists.

Medhurst, a freelance journalist, was arrested upon arrival at London Heathrow Airport on 15th August, detained on charges under the Terrorism Act 2000, and his phone and recording devices – essential journalistic equipment – were seized. No legal support was offered until he questioned officers on this right.

The NUJ and IFJ are shocked at the apparent crackdown on both journalists and activists using terrorism legislation and urge government to ensure powers are used proportionately.

Commenting jointly on the case, Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary and Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, said:

“Richard Medhurst’s arrest and detention for almost 24 hours using terrorism legislation is deeply concerning and will likely have a chilling effect on journalists in the UK and worldwide, in fear of arrest by UK authorities simply for carrying out their work. “Both the NUJ and IFJ are shocked at the increased use of terrorism legislation by the British police in this manner. Journalism is not a crime. Powers contained in anti-terror legislation must be deployed proportionately – not wielded against journalists in ways that inevitably stifle press freedom. We will continue to monitor this case and urge the authorities to provide urgent clarity as to the nature of this ongoing investigation.”

