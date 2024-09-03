Two candidates for NUJ general secretary election

Two candidates have been ratified to stand as candidates for the post of general secretary of the National Union of Journalists. The successful candidate will succeed current general secretary Michelle Stanistreet, who is stepping down from the role.

At a meeting of the union’s National Executive Council on August 3 the candidacy of Laura Davison and Natasha Hirst was ratified.

Laura Davidson is a full-time official of the union.

Natasha Hirst is the current NUJ president.

The ballot will be run by Civica, the organisation appointed as the independent scrutineer for the election. Votes will be sent by post.

Ballot papers to go out: Monday 16 September 2024

Closing date for receipt of ballots: Monday 7 October 2024

Ballot result: Tuesday 8 October 2024

NEC endorsement: Tuesday 8 October 2024

VOTING IN THE ELECTION

In order to vote in the general secretary election, you must satisfy the following criteria:

Be a full member, dual member, member of honour or life member of the Union and

not be three calendar months or more in arrears.

Don’t miss your chance to vote, visit the members area of the NUJ website at www.nuj.org.uk and check that your details are up to date. Ballot papers are mailed out to your home address. Please contact us as soon as possible, at [email protected] if you have visual accessibility requirements.

Advisory note: Civica have put in place special arrangements to avoid postal delays for members in Ireland.

