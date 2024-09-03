Acara Healthcare Appoints Kerri Pendley as New Chief Operating Officer

Kerri Pendley, COO of Acara Healthcare

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acara, a leading provider in home healthcare services, is excited to announce the appointment of Kerri Pendley as its new Chief Operating Officer effective July 8th. Kerri brings more than two decades of experience in the healthcare industry, with invaluable expertise in healthcare operations, administration, and business development.“We are excited to welcome Kerri to our team as the new Chief Operating Officer,” said Mike Thiel, CEO of Acara Health.“Her track record in operational excellence and strategic growth aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver quality care and innovative solutions. Her deep understanding of personal home care, clinical programs, strategic expansions and industry positioning will help advance our goals as we aim to enhance our services and expand our reach.”Corky Curtis, a senior leader at Acara, also expressed enthusiasm about Kerri’s new role: “I am excited to welcome Kerri and believe her displayed commitment to fostering a vibrant culture and driving organizational excellence will undoubtedly propel Acara to new heights.”Kerri has also been instrumental in her roles outside of direct business leadership, particularly her involvement with the Home Care Association of America, where she serves as a Board Member and Executive Committee Member. Her comprehensive experience is expected to be a significant asset in Acara's strategic initiatives going forward.“Joining Acara Healthcare is a wonderful opportunity for me to continue advocating for excellence in home and community-based care,” said Kerri Pendley. “Acara has a stellar reputation for delivering high-quality health care, and I look forward to working with this talented team to help enhance patient outcomes and contribute to the continued success and growth of the organization. Together, we will build on our strong foundation and advance our mission to make a positive impact on the lives of our clients and their families.”Under Kerri’s leadership, Acara looks forward to a future focused on expanding its market presence and enhancing the quality of care provided to communities throughout Texas.About Acara HealthcareAcara Healthcare is a leading provider of home-based care services dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals and families in the many communities we serve across Central and South Texas. Acara offers a wide range of services , including Personal Home Care, Skilled Home Health , Hospice, In-home Pediatric Care, and Community Living Assistance and Support Services (CLASS). With a mission to serve and advocate for the well-being of people in their homes and communities, Acara is committed to making a positive impact by providing compassionate, high-quality care that empowers individuals to remain independent and age with dignity in the comfort of their own homes.Visit www.acarahealthcare.com to learn more.Contact Information:Jackson ThongDirector of Branding & Marketingmediarelations@acarahealthcare.com

