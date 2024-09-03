Aesthetic Lab Expands Premier, Award-Winning Medspa Services to Stockton at Stonecreek Mall

Introducing a New Era of Luxury Aesthetic Treatments in Stockton

We are excited to expand our services to Stockton and bring our innovative approach to aesthetics to a new audience.” — Gifty Aidoo, FNP-C

STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aesthetic Lab , a premier provider of advanced skincare and cosmetic treatments, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Stockton, California. The new office, located at 5759 Pacific Ave #115, Stockton, CA 95207, inside Stonecreek Mall, is set to bring the latest in aesthetic treatments and personalized care to the Stockton community. This marks the third location for Aesthetic Lab, following the success of their Modesto and Turlock locations."We are excited to expand our services to Stockton and bring our innovative approach to aesthetics to a new audience," said Gifty Aidoo, FNP-C. "Our goal is to provide the highest quality care in a comfortable and welcoming environment, helping our clients achieve their beauty and wellness goals."A Comprehensive Range of Services-The Stockton location of Aesthetic Lab will offer a full suite of cutting-edge treatments, including:-Advanced Skincare: Customized facials, chemical peels, and microchanneling to rejuvenate and refresh the skin.-Injectables: Botox, dermal fillers, biostimulators, and other injectables to reduce wrinkles, enhance facial contours, and restore youthful volume.-Body Contouring: Non-invasive treatments designed to sculpt and tone the body, helping clients achieve their desired shape.-Laser Treatments: State-of-the-art laser therapies for hair removal, skin resurfacing, and addressing pigmentation concerns.-Wellness Services: Holistic approaches to health and beauty, including weight loss management and nutritional guidance.Conveniently Located at Stonecreek MallThe new Aesthetic Lab is conveniently situated within Stonecreek Mall, providing easy access for clients in the Stockton area. With ample parking and a central location, clients can enjoy a seamless experience from consultation to treatment.About Aesthetic LabUnder the expert guidance of Dr. Nandeesh Veerappa, Physician owner and Medical Director, and Gifty Aidoo, FNP-C, who serves as the lead injector, Aesthetic Lab continues to set the standard in the field of aesthetic medicine. With a team of highly trained and experienced professionals, Aesthetic Lab offers a wide range of services designed to enhance beauty and well-being, tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.Founded in 2019, Aesthetic Lab began as a small office and has rapidly grown into a multi-location practice with an extensive service line. Their dedication to excellence has attracted a loyal clientele from across the Central Valley, Bay Area, and Sacramento. Aesthetic Lab’s commitment to quality has been recognized through several prestigious accolades. Aesthetic Lab was voted Modesto’s Best Med Spa for three consecutive years (2022, 2023, 2024). Additionally, they were featured as the face of the 209 for aesthetic medical spas and are proud recipients of the Evolux Elite Award in 2022.Aesthetic Lab is dedicated to offering the latest advancements in cosmetic treatments and personalized care. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on client satisfaction, Aesthetic Lab has become a trusted name in the aesthetics industry. Their team of highly trained professionals is passionate about helping clients achieve their beauty and wellness goals through customized treatment plans and state-of-the-art technology.For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit our website at https://aestheticlabinc.com/ or call us at 209-554-5595.

