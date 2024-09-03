WTRC Celebrates Educational Achievements of 44 Women

HENNING, Tenn. – The Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center (WTRC) in Henning held a commencement ceremony last week for 44 women who have taken steps toward a brighter future. Among the graduates, twenty-four women earned their high school equivalency diplomas, while the others earned vocational certificates: seven in carpentry, one in cosmetology, two in coding, and ten in culinary arts.

Family members, community partners, and facility staff gathered to honor the achievements of the graduates, who dressed in traditional regalia for the ceremony.

Educational programs in correctional settings are designed to equip offenders with new skills and opportunities for life after release and have a positive impact that reaches far beyond the individual.

"These achievements are more than personal successes,” said WTRC Warden Stanley Dickerson. “They have a ripple effect that extends beyond the prison - bringing hope to families, helping break the cycle of reoffending, and making communities across Tennessee safer. We are proud of the graduates for their positive steps.”

The keynote speaker for the ceremony, Director DeAndre Brown of the Shelby County Office of Reentry, delivered an inspiring message to the graduates.

“A prison is a building, and what you do inside shapes your future. Use this time to think beyond the walls and build good habits now. Your tomorrow is shaped by what you do today,” Brown said.

During the ceremony, one graduate said, “I’ve been incarcerated in jail before and didn’t have these opportunities. This time, I feel ready for release with skills and a plan for my future.”

So far this calendar year, nearly 100 inmates statewide have completed post-secondary programs while in Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) custody, and more than 1,000 are working toward their high school equivalency diplomas through Adult Basic Education classes. TDOC also partners with 12 colleges and universities to provide inmates with opportunities for post-secondary education, including vocational certificates and associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees.