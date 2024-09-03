ATV Crash with Injury in Goffstown

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Zachary Abrahamsson

603-271-3361

September 3, 2024

Goffstown, NH – On August 31, 2024, at approximately 6:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an ATV crash involving two minors in Goffstown. Conservation Officers arrived at the scene at 7:20 p.m.

Based on the investigation, the minors were riding together on an ATV on private land off of Portage Road, navigating a downhill grade consisting of gravel when the operator lost control of the machine causing it to roll over. They received serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the crash. Both minors were wearing helmets. They were transported by Goffstown EMS to the Elliot Hospital in Manchester for further evaluation.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the primary causation of the crash was operator inexperience. Conservation Officers were assisted by the Goffstown Police Department and Goffstown EMS personnel.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind people that minors are required to be accompanied by a licensed adult over the age of 18 while riding. Also, an OHRV safety certificate is required for anyone operating an OHRV over the age of 12.