Dell Scott returns to NYFW SS25 on 09/08/24

International Designer Dell Scott returns to NYFW this season with the debut of PRISM on 09/8/24

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunday 9/8/24, Dell Scott, Dell Scott Collection returns to NYFW SS25 with the debut of her new collection "Prism.” The collection will be featured at: 101 Reade Street, New York, New York 10013. The show starts at 2pm. Doors open at 1:30pm.

Tickets can be purchased at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dell-scott-collection-nyfw-ss25-show-tickets-975266306777?aff=oddtdtcreator

Returning Sponsors include: Voodoo Makeup, LYNN New York Nails, BlacOak Wine Club, and Morgans of Delaware

The self-titled Dell Scott Collection established in 2015 by American born designer, Dell Scott. The collection was crafted to create designs that meticulously tap into the vibrancy, sensuality, and essence of women. The DELL SCOTT COLLECTION is a luxury brand dedicated to creating exquisite formal couture clothing. Each season launches a new themed collection. This season is PRISM.

About Dell Scott

DELL SCOTT is an American born designer, and Fashion Group International Philadelphia board member, committed to empowering women and helping them embrace their inner and outer beauty and brilliance. Based in Delaware, Dell is also an author, CEO of Dell Scott Enterprises, LLC (parent company to Dell Scott Collection), and Divacoutoure by Dell Scott—an online “tour de fashion” boutique featuring upscale jewelry & accessories. Scott has been featured in multiple publications, appeared on various media outlets, seen on red carpets, and is being considered as one of the designers to watch this upcoming fashion season.

For more information contact:

Dell Scott

Website: www.dellscottcollection.com / Phone: 1-800-804-0194 ext. 801 / info@dellscottcollection.com

