BREAKING: Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to Testify at Public Hearing on September 10

WASHINGTON — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) announced that former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will testify publicly before Congress for the first time regarding his pandemic response on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. In a hearing titled “A Hearing with former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo,” Mr. Cuomo will be questioned about his Administration’s issuance of unscientific guidance that forced New York nursing homes and long-term care facilities to admit COVID-19 positive patients.

Earlier this year, Mr. Cuomo appeared in front of the Select Subcommittee for a seven-hour, closed-door, transcribed interview. Read more about it here. In addition, the Select Subcommittee has conducted transcribed interviews with nine, high-ranking former Cuomo Administration officials — including the former Secretary to the Governor, Ms. Melissa DeRosa, and the former New York Health Department Commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker. Transcripts from all interviews related to the New York nursing home crisis will be released ahead of Mr. Cuomo’s hearing.

Chairman Wenstrup issued the following statement today:

“Andrew Cuomo owes answers to the 15,000 families who lost loved ones in New York’s nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. On September 10, Americans will have the opportunity to hear directly from the former governor about New York’s potentially fatal nursing home policies. During closed-door testimony, Mr. Cuomo was shockingly callous when pressed to explain discrepancies in nursing home death counts, repeatedly deflected responsibility for the nursing home directive, and most egregiously, showed little remorse for the thousands of lives lost. A true leader owns up to his mistakes and takes responsibility for wrongdoing. That is not what we saw from Mr. Cuomo during his term as governor nor during his transcribed interview. We hope that during his public hearing next week, Mr. Cuomo will stop dodging accountability and honestly answer the American people,” said Chairman Wenstrup.

Read the Select Subcommittee’s formal invitation to Mr. Cuomo here.

WHAT: Hearing titled “A Hearing with former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo”

DATE: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

TIME: 2:00PM ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESS:

The Honorable Andrew Cuomo

Former Governor

State of New York

WATCH: The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov.

