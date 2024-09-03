H&R Block Names Andy Phillips as New Vice President of The Tax Institute

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB), a leading provider of global tax preparation, financial products and small business solutions, today announced the promotion of Andy Phillips to Vice President of The Tax Institute. Phillips succeeds Chief Tax Officer Kathy Pickering, who retired after 25 years of service to the company. In his new role, Phillips will lead The Tax Institute at H&R Block and its world-class team of tax attorneys, CPAs and enrolled agents who provide expert research and analysis of state and federal tax laws to deliver an unparalleled benefit to Block clients.



Phillips has made significant contributions and held various roles in The Tax Institute throughout his 15-year tenure at Block, including leading Tax Law & Policy Analysis and Tax Research. Most recently, he assumed leadership of Agency & Industry Relations within The Tax Institute, where he’s been instrumental in shaping the strategic direction and program management of H&R Block’s relationships with the IRS and other federal agencies over the last 6 years.

“Andy’s extensive experience and unwavering dedication to our clients make him the ideal leader to continue the exceptional work of The Tax Institute. His deep understanding of tax law and policy, coupled with his strategic vision, have been invaluable to our organization and the industry. We are confident that under Andy’s leadership, The Tax Institute will continue to evolve and provide unparalleled expertise and support to our clients, ensuring they receive the best possible outcome,” said Dara Redler, Chief Legal Officer, H&R Block.

Externally, Phillips is a respected leader for various tax-focused industry associations and IRS advisory councils, including serving as the industry sector vice-chair of the ISAC Senior Executive Board since 2024, a member of the IRS Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee from 2020 to 2024, and a member of the CERCA Executive Board since 2024. He is also the industry co-lead of the Security Summit Authentication Working Group —a collaborative effort between the IRS, state tax agencies, and the tax industry to combat identity theft tax refund fraud—and a member of the Steering Committee for the Coalition Against Scam and Scheme Threats (CASST).

Through these roles, Phillips contributes to shaping industry standards and practices, ensuring that H&R Block remains at the forefront of regulatory compliance and innovation.

Phillips holds a Bachelor of Science from Avila University, and he earned a Juris Doctor and Master of Laws in Taxation from the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Law.

