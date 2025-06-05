ECD Auto Design and Scheel-Mann Team Up to Elevate Classic Defender Comfort

“Guter Sitz, Gute Fahrt”: German-Engineered Seating and Smart Cabin Upgrades Redefine the Classic Defender Experience

KISSIMMEE, Fla., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ: ECDA), the world’s leading creator of restored Land Rovers and custom classic vehicles, is enhancing the Defender driving experience with a series of thoughtful interior updates. In partnership with renowned German seat manufacturer Scheel-Mann, ECD now offers a smarter, more spacious, and far more comfortable cabin—delivering what clients have long desired: more legroom, better ergonomics, and luxury seating worthy of the vehicle’s bespoke status.

Guter Sitz, Gute Fahrt—“Good seat, good ride”—is more than a German phrase. It’s the foundation of this evolution in Defender design.

Key Enhancements Include:

Bespoke Scheel-Mann Seating

The legendary Traveller F series front seat—renowned for long-haul comfort, lateral support, and orthopedic-grade ergonomics—is now available on ECD builds. For the middle row, a custom Scheel-Mann solution was co-developed to offer legroom and seating angles comparable to modern luxury SUVs. Heated and ventilated seat options are available across all seating positions.



A standout feature is the Scheel-Mann LRD Edition , designed specifically for classic Defenders. Its lift-up seat cushions allow direct access to the factory battery and onboard toolboxes—eliminating the need to unbolt or remove seats during roadside service. The upgraded seat bracket design also creates flat storage space on top of the seat box , ideal for stashing jumper cables, emergency gear, or even a lockable strongbox for valuables.



New center consoles feature integrated cup holders and modular components—including wireless chargers, storage trays, and lockable compartments with biometric or code access. Matching armrests provide additional comfort and finish the look.



New center consoles feature integrated cup holders and modular components—including wireless chargers, storage trays, and lockable compartments with biometric or code access. Matching armrests provide additional comfort and finish the look. Expanded Legroom and Rear Cabin Optimization

Subtle floorplan modifications now allow front seats to shift significantly rearward—improving driver and passenger comfort without sacrificing rear capacity. The re-engineered rear tub layout improves middle-row accessibility and overall cabin flow.



“This is about evolving the Defender without losing its soul,” said Elliot Humble, Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer of ECD. “We’ve always respected the original form, but our clients expect more. By partnering with Scheel-Mann, we’ve addressed a long-standing weakness—comfort and space—while adding smart features that make ownership easier and more enjoyable.”

These enhancements are now standard on select ECD builds and fully customizable—another step in ECD’s mission to redefine what’s possible in classic vehicle restoration.

Good seat. Great ride. Built by ECD.

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees who hold a combined 80 ASE and five master-level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com .



Media Contact:

Kevin Kastner

Chief Revenue Officer

kastnerk@ecdautodesign.com

407-738-1056

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11a42540-868c-4269-aa2a-7bb113f39f8b

ECD x Scheel-Mann Seating Redesign for Classic Defender A look inside ECD’s latest Defender interior upgrade featuring Scheel-Mann’s LRD Edition seats—designed for long-haul comfort, increased legroom, and enhanced functionality including hidden storage and service access.

