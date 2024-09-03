"Becoming Fearless" Book Launch and Release Party to Empower Professionals Amid Job Market Fears

Empowering professionals to overcome fear and take control of their careers, Dr. Benjamin Ritter's book launch offers tools for navigating uncertain job markets

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Benjamin Ritter, an international leadership coach and author, will celebrate the launch of his latest book, Becoming Fearless: 65 Strategies to Journey from Self-Doubt to Self-Mastery, at a special release party on September 17th, 2024, at the Sapien Center in Austin, Texas. The event is set to inspire professionals facing growing concerns about job and career uncertainty in 2024, offering them tools to take control of their careers and life despite a challenging job market and economy.Recent findings from MyPerfectResume, a leading resource for resume and career advice, reveal that 85% of workers are worried about losing their jobs in 2024. This anxiety may be a driving factor behind Gallup's research, which shows that 62% of employees are not engaged, and 15% are actively disengaged. These statistics reflect the mindset of today's workers, who are more focused on keeping their jobs than on succeeding in their careers.Dr. Ritter emphasizes that even in a stagnant job market, individuals can craft their current jobs and career paths to better align with their personal and professional needs. "We are operating too much in fear," says Dr. Ritter. "Instead of waiting for external circumstances to change, we need to take ownership of our careers. Becoming Fearless is about shifting from a mindset of fear to one of empowerment—it's about realizing that you have the power to craft your job and career to meet your needs."Event Details:Date: September 17, 2024Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PMLocation: Sapien Center, Austin, TXThe event will also highlight a positive shift in Austin's social scene towards healthier, more inclusive trends. With the rise of premium non-alcoholic beverage options, socializing without alcohol is now celebrated, providing a more inclusive environment for all attendees. The event will feature offerings from leading non-alcoholic beverage companies such as Little Saints, Three Spirits, Spiritless, Curious Elixirs, and Best Day Brewing, alongside traditional alcoholic options from companies such as BeatBox, BuzzBallz, and JuneShine."This event is about creating a space where everyone feels included, whether they're drinking alcohol or not. It's about fostering connections and conversations that go beyond the surface. Becoming Fearless promotes living true to what you want at the moment, and that means you also need the options to make that choice," says Dr. Ritter.About Dr. Benjamin Ritter: Dr. Benjamin Ritter is a renowned leadership and career coach, founder of Live for Yourself (LFY) Consulting, keynote speaker, Top LinkedIn Voice, and trusted advisor to individuals striving for personal and professional excellence. His book, Becoming Fearless, is a transformative guide designed to help professionals overcome self-doubt and achieve mastery in their lives and careers.For more information, please visit liveforyourselfconsulting.com/becomingfearless.

