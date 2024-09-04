Global Oxygen Therapy Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Oxygen Therapy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Oxygen Therapy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The oxygen therapy market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $25.83 billion in 2023 to $28.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased prevalence of respiratory diseases and disorders, growing geriatric population globally, government initiatives promoting healthcare infrastructure, expansion of home healthcare services, increased smoking-related health issues.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Oxygen Therapy Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The oxygen therapy market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $41.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to innovative devices, personalized medicine, R&D investments, climate change impact, sports and fitness.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Oxygen Therapy Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9844&type=smp

Growth Driver of The Oxygen Therapy Market

The increasing prevalence of tobacco smoking is expected to propel the growth of the oxygen therapy market going forward. Tobacco smoking refers to the practice of burning tobacco with the smoke inhaled to be tasted and absorbed into the bloodstream. Individuals with smoking-related respiratory diseases often experience difficulties in breathing and reduced oxygen levels in their blood. Oxygen therapy becomes a critical intervention to provide supplemental oxygen, aiding in alleviating breathing difficulties and improving oxygen saturation levels.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oxygen-therapy-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Oxygen Therapy Market Growth?

Key players in the oxygen therapy market include Smiths Medical Inc., Hersill SL, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Invacare Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Oxygen Therapy Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the oxygen therapy market are developing innovative products such as portable oxygen concentrator to address the needs of individuals with breathing-related disorders. A portable oxygen concentrator is a compact, lightweight medical device that concentrates ambient air to provide a continuous and adjustable supply of oxygen for individuals with respiratory conditions.

How Is The Global Oxygen Therapy Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Oxygen Delivery Devices, Oxygen Source Equipment

2) By Portability: Stationary Devices, Portable Devices

3) By Application: Pneumonia, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Asthma, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Cystic Fibrosis, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care, Post Acute Care Settings

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Oxygen Therapy Market

North America was the largest region in the oxygen therapy market in 2023. The regions covered in the oxygen therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Oxygen Therapy Market Definition

Oxygen therapy refers to using additional oxygen as part of sickness management in people suffering from respiratory problems who can't naturally breathe in sufficient oxygen due to various diseases and ailments. Oxygen therapy provides persons with lung disorders or breathing difficulties with the oxygen their bodies require to operate.

Oxygen Therapy Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global oxygen therapy market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Oxygen Therapy Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on oxygen therapy market size, oxygen therapy market drivers and trends, oxygen therapy market major players, oxygen therapy competitors' revenues, oxygen therapy market positioning, and oxygen therapy market growth across geographies. The oxygen therapy market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Healthcare Nanotechnology Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-nanotechnology-global-market-report

Healthcare Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-service-global-market-report

Home Healthcare Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-healthcare-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.