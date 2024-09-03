iBio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO), an AI-driven innovator of precision antibody immunotherapies, announced today that CEO and Chief Scientific Officer, Martin Brenner, DVM, Ph.D., and Chief Financial Officer, Felipe Duran, will participate in upcoming investor conferences.



Dr. Brenner will give a virtual presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, September 9-11, 2024. The presentation will be available on-demand from 7 a.m., Sept. 9, at https://journey.ct.events/view/5a0ac133-a550-4997-9da1-dc0b394219bf and following for 30 days. A replay of the webcast will be available in the investor section of iBio’s website.

iBio will also be attending the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, September 17-19, 2024.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Dr. Brenner or Mr. Duran at either of the conferences, please e-mail ir@ibioinc.com.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is an AI-driven innovator that develops next-generation biopharmaceuticals using computational biology and 3D-modeling of subdominant and conformational epitopes, prospectively enabling the discovery of new antibody treatments for hard-to-target cancers, and other diseases. iBio’s mission is to decrease drug failures, shorten drug development timelines, and open up new frontiers against the most promising targets. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include statements regarding the presentations to be made by by Mr. Duran and Dr. Brenner. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws, iBio, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

