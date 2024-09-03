Hodgeman County Courthouse
Hours
8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Address
Edwards County Courthouse
312 Massachusetts, PO Box 232
Kinsley, KS 67547
620-659-2442
Fax: 620-659-2998
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.