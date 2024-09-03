"IUX Partners with Fulham Football Club"

CYPRUS. , September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- IUX, a leading name in the financial services industry, has officially announced a new partnership with Fulham Football Club, a historic team in the English Premier League. This collaboration marks a significant step for IUX as it ventures into the sports world, aligning its brand with one of the most respected football clubs in the UK.This partnership could enhance the visibility of IUX in the sports community, particularly within the Premier League's global audience.Representatives from both IUX and Fulham FC have shown their excitement about the partnership. IUX is particularly enthusiastic about working with a club that shares its values of teamwork, dedication, and a commitment to excellence.The Board of Director of IUX, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are incredibly proud to partner with Fulham FC. This collaboration represents a perfect synergy between two organizations dedicated to achieving excellence and innovation. We look forward to a successful season and to engaging with Fulham’s passionate supporters.”“Jon Don-Carolis, Commercial Director at Fulham Football Club, added:‘‘We are delighted to welcome IUX, as our new CFD Trading Partner. We look forward to developing our partnership and are excited to help promote the IUX brand on a global level.”This partnership is expected to bring exciting opportunities for both parties and for Fulham fans worldwide, as IUX and Fulham FC look forward to a successful and collaborative season ahead.For more updates on this partnership, fans and followers are encouraged to stay tuned to both IUX https://www.iux.com/en and Fulham FC’s official channels.

