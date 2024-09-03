PHILIPPINES, September 3 - Press Release

September 3, 2024 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on DepEd's Unawareness of the Utilization of the P112 Million 2023 Confidential Fund This only confirms what many of us have feared—that the allocation of such a significant budget to an agency mandated for education, not conducting surveillance, was misguided from the start. DepEd provided institutional backing and policy justification for the Confidential Fund requested by then Secretary, VP Sara Duterte. Kung ang kagawaran mismo, hindi maipaliwanag kung paano ginamit ang confidential fund, at ang dating kalihim ay umiiwas sa pagsagot tungkol dito, mas lalong nadaragdagan ang duda. Hindi pwedeng maghugas kamay ang ilang opisyal ng ahensya sa usapin ng paggamit ng confidential fund. Kung hindi ito nagamit ng tama at wasto, mananagot din ang sinumang may partisipasyon sa paggamit nito. We appeal to the Senate Select Committee on CIF, Programs, and Activities to look into this matter and for COA to update us on the use of CIF. Kahit na hindi nag request ang DepEd sa pamumuno ni Secretary Sonny Angara ng CIF, sa panukalang pondo para sa 2025, bilyon pa rin ang halaga ng requested budget for CIFs ng iba't ibang ahensya. Hihintayin ko rin ang ilalabas na report ng Commission on Audit hinggil dito. Karapatan ng mga Pilipino na malaman kung saan ginagastos ang perang pinaghirapan natin, hanggang sa huling sentimo.

