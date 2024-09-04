Optogenetics Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Optogenetics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The optogenetics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $31.9 billion in 2023 to $36.81 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in neurological disorder, increased funding in life sciences, drug discovery and development, mapping neural circuits, optogenetics in drug screening, neurophotonics advances.

The optogenetics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $63.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to therapeutic applications, clinical trials and translation, expansion into non-neuronal cells, optogenetics in brain-machine interfaces, development of novel light-sensitive proteins.

The rising cases of Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy across are expected to propel the growth of the optogenetics market going forward. Parkinson's disease (PD) is defined as a degenerative condition of the brain that causes motor symptoms including slow movement tremors, rigidity, and imbalance in addition to other problems such as cognitive decline, mental health issues, sleep issues, pain, and sensory disturbances. Epilepsy is a brain condition that results in seizures. In optogenetic therapy, proteins that respond to specific wavelengths of light are used to treat Parkinson's disease. These proteins can be produced using gene therapy techniques to either activate or inactivate when exposed to specific types of light, ultimately leading to the normalization of brain function in Parkinson's disease (PD).

Key players in the optogenetics market include Elliot Scientific Ltd., Shanghai Laser & Optics Century Co. Ltd., GenSight Biologics, Danaher Corporation, Coherent Inc., Thorlabs Inc.

Major companies operating in the optogenetics market are focused on developing advanced products such as three-photon (3P) imaging solutions to gain a competitive advantage and increase revenue. The three-photon (3P) imaging solution is an integrated and versatile ultrafast laser system specifically designed for advanced three-photon imaging in neuroscience research while also offering capabilities for two-photon photostimulation and imaging in optogenetics applications.

1) By Product: Lasers, Actuators, Sensors

2) By Application: Neuroscience, Behavioral Tracking, Retinal Disease Treatment, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostics Centers, Research Centers, Other End Users

North America was the largest region in the optogenetics market in 2023. The regions covered in the optogenetics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Optogenetics is a comprehensive technique that uses optical systems and genetic engineering technologies to accurately regulate and monitor the biological processes of a cell, group of cells, tissues, or organ with high temporal and spatial resolution. Optogenetics is to monitor and control the physiological activity of neurons and other cell types that include light sensors frequently employed to identify the underlying causes of ailments such as Parkinson's, memory illnesses, anxiety, addiction issues, mood swings, and other conditions.

