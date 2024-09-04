NETRIS Pharma appoints Segolène BISOT-LOCARD as Chief Medical Officer

NETRIS Pharma poised to advance into the next phase of clinical development

We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ségolène Bisot-Locard to NETRIS Pharma and look forward to her leadership to drive the late clinical development of our unique netrin-1-targeting pipeline,” — Patrick Mehlen, CEO of NETRIS Pharma

LYON, FRANCE, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LYON, France and GENEVA, Switzerland– NETRIS PHARMA today announced the appointment Ségolène BISOT-LOCARD, MD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective September 3rd, 2024. She will serve on the Company’s executive leadership team.“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ségolène Bisot-Locard to NETRIS Pharma and look forward to her leadership to drive the late clinical development of our unique netrin-1-targeting pipeline,” said Patrick Mehlen, Chief Executive Officer of NETRIS Pharma. “With our ongoing phase 1b/2 clinical trials showing promise, Ségolène’s expertise will be instrumental as we advance into the next phase of late-stage clinical development. We also extend our gratitude to Dr. LeBras for his leadership in guiding our clinical programs over the past four years.”Dr. Bisot-Locard will join the executive leadership team, bringing over 25 years of pharmaceutical industry experience, particularly in clinical development from Phase I through to Market Access. This includes her role as Medical Director for Oncology Solid Tumors at Novartis, where she contributed significantly to the development of targeted therapies for gastrointestinal, lung, breast, and rare tumors. She most recently served as Medical Director for Exact Sciences in Europe and began her career at the Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier in France, following a decade of clinical practice at APHP and HCL in France. She holds a medical degree "with specialization in Endocrinology and Pharmacology" from the University of Lyon, France.“NETRIS Pharma is pioneering a novel therapeutic approach with a unique mode of action and early clinical evidence of activity,” said Dr. Bisot-Locard. “I am eager to collaborate with the experienced team at NETRIS Pharma to accelerate the advancement of our clinical programs and expand therapeutic options for patients battling cancer worldwide.”About NETRIS PharmaNETRIS Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutic molecules targeting NETRIN-1, a protein aberrantly expressed in cancer cells that triggers EMT, one of the main cause of resistance to oncology therapies. NETRIN-1 has also been reported in other proliferation disorders such as endometriosis and fibrosis. Our lead product, NP137, is the most advanced product candidate targeting NETRIN-1 and its mode-of-action has been published in Naturein 2023.The Company will attend ESMO 2024 in Barcelona (September 13th to September 15th).Further information can be found at: https://www.netrispharma.com Contact @ NETRIS PharmaChristophe GUICHARD, CFO and IR,christopheguichard@netrispharma.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.